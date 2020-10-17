Bridge project planned in south Springfield in late-October after MoDOT signs cause confusion

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you are seeing these signs around the West Bypass area, don’t be confused. There’s bridge work starting in the Springfield area in about a week.

Several drivers in the Springfield area wondered why they saw signs at Sunshine and West Bypass this week warning of bridge work. Many were asking, what bridge?

After talking to several MoDOT and city traffic supervisors, we were finally able to track it down.

Even though the signs are on Sunshine, the bridge project is down on James River Freeway and West Bypass. There are also signs up and down West Bypass and even down on Republic.

The signs at first said bridge work would begin this week, but the project actually starts next Monday, October 26.

Crews are doing some sealing on the bridge, so you’ll want to watch out in that area next week.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.