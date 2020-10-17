Advertisement

Crews contain fire in Stone County after smoldering fire pit left unattended

Crews contained an afternoon fire in Stone County that intensified after a smoldering fire pit was left unattended.
Crews contained an afternoon fire in Stone County that intensified after a smoldering fire pit was left unattended.(Southern Stone County Fire District)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Crews contained an afternoon fire in Stone County that intensified after a smoldering fire pit was left unattended.

Fire crews from Stone County, including the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District, responded to the brush fire in the Dry Creek Drive and Highway 173 near Cape Fair, Missouri.

When crews first arrived, the fire had spread to several acres and a detached garage. No one was inside as crews worked on the garage.

The fire was contained to under five acres by 5 p.m.. There were no significant damages to homes in the area.

“This is a good reminder to always make sure a burn pit or barrel is always fully extinguished prior to leaving unattended,” says the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District.

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday for multiple counties around the Ozarks. With strong winds and low humidity, there are critical weather conditions for fires.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

