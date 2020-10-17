Advertisement

Ex-Missouri teacher charged with sexually abusing 3 students

MGN police lights picture
MGN police lights picture(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KIRKWOOD, Mo. (AP) - A former suburban St. Louis high school teacher accused of raping a student in the 1990s now faces charges of sexually assaulting two more students.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports prosecutors dismissed the September indictment against former Kirkwood High School teacher Christopher J. Stephens and charged the 54-year-old Glendale, Missouri, man by a new complaint Friday.

He now faces two counts of statutory rape, three counts of statutory sodomy, two counts of sexual assault and one count of deviate sexual assault.

His lawyer has previously said Stephens denies all former students' accusations against him.

Copyright 2020 AP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Arkansas cities, counties may now apply for coronavirus aid

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Cities, towns and counties in Arkansas may now apply for federal coronavirus relief funding, the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration announced Saturday.

Local

Crews contain fire in Stone County after smoldering fire pit left unattended

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Crews contained an afternoon fire in Stone County that intensified after a smoldering fire pit was left unattended.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: FINALLY, here comes some rain

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Beck
Heavier rain possible Sunday night

News

Rain on the way for Sunday

Updated: 28 minutes ago
A cold front will slide through the area on Sunday, bringing cooler temperatures and light rain.

Latest News

Local

Teen accused in Baxter County, Ark. shooting death pleads not guilty

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A man accused in a Baxter County, Arkansas shooting death earlier this month pleads not guilty to criminal charges.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 2,300+ cases; Arkansas up nearly 900 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

Local

Study: Springfield among best cities in Midwest for startup businesses

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A new study ranks Springfield, Missouri among the best cities for startup businesses in the Midwest.

National

Arkansas cities, counties may now apply for coronavirus aid

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Cities, towns and counties in Arkansas may now apply for funding from the federal coronavirus relief program

Local

Silver Dollar City reports high attendance Saturday, potential entrance delays based on social distancing requirements

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Silver Dollar City says there may be entrance delays for some visitors Saturday based on social distancing requirements.

Local

West Plains police seize illegal drugs, arrest man during traffic stop

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Police officers in West Plains seized illegal drugs and arrested one man Friday during an afternoon traffic stop.