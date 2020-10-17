Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Critical fire danger today, rain Sunday

Wind gusts between 40-50 mph are expected
By Leah Hill
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RED FLAG WARNING from 11am to 7pm this evening. We have dry ground, humidity values around 20%, and winds gusting between 35-50mph. All of the Ozarks are included in this warning. NO OUTDOOR burning today. If fires start they have the potential to spread rapidly.

Fire danger this afternoon
Fire danger this afternoon(KYTV)

WIND ADVISORY in effect from 9am to 6pm this evening. Winds of 25-30mph can be expected across the Ozarks, with gusts upwards of 50mph. Tie-down or bring inside lose outdoor items.

Windy today then rain
Windy today then rain(KYTV)

The main focus today is the fire potential and the strong winds throughout the afternoon. Low pressure is developing over the Rockies which is increasing winds in the Ozarks. Despite a SW wind, no moisture increase in the Ozarks is expected today so we will remain dry.

Today’s high temperatures will generally be in the low 70s. Tonight the winds will quickly die down and the low will hit about 51 degrees. Tomorrow we’re looking at temperatures only warming to the 50s, because a cold front moves in dropping temperatures and bringing rain throughout the day.

Windy today then rain
Windy today then rain(KYTV)

The low pressure over the Rockies will move well north of our area but will bring with it an extending cold front. This front will become stationary in Arkansas and bring us 0.5″ to over an inch of rain over the next few days. We need it!

It is possible a shower may linger into Tuesday but confidence is low on this one. It is also unclear right now where that front will stall out. We will have a mid-week warming trend before another front move in Friday bringing more rain and cooler air.

Windy today then rain
Windy today then rain(KYTV)

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

20 years ago: Missouri Gov. Mel Carnahan died in plane crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
The two-term governor was flying through fog and rain when the small plane he was on went down near Goldman, Missouri.

News

Mayor Ken McClure selected for Government Excellence Award

Updated: 2 hours ago
Springfield Mayor Ken McClure to receive 2020 Government Excellence Award.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Critical fire weather today, then a cold front

Updated: 2 hours ago
Critical fire weather today, then a cold front moves in tomorrow bringing rain.

Sports

Warsaw celebrates homecoming and senior night in one game

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Braden Berg
The Wildcats haven’t played a game in nearly a month which is tough on the players mentally and physically.

Latest News

Local

Four arrested in Springfield pursuit; Greene County deputies stop impaired driver

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Deputies from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office have stopped a suspect after a pursuit Friday night in Springfield.

Local

Feds to execute woman who killed victim, cut baby from womb in northwest Missouri

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A woman convicted of fatally strangling a pregnant woman, cutting her body open and kidnapping her baby is scheduled to be the first female inmate put to death by the U.S. government in more than six decades, the Justice Department said Friday.

Sports

SEC postpones 3rd game this week, moving Missouri-Florida

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Southeastern Conference postponed next week’s game between Missouri and No. 10 Florida on Friday, the third league contest moved this week because of COVID-19 outbreaks.

Local

Missouri State Highway Patrol discusses use of force in forum, promotes de-escalation

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Missouri Highway Patrol is taking a closer look at the use of force and how it trains state troopers in the future.

News

Missouri State Highway Patrol holds forum

Updated: 14 hours ago
KY3 News at 6.

News

Mid-America Street Rod Nationals seen as part of road to recovery for Springfield area tourism

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Joe Hickman
The hotel and restaurant industries in Springfield that have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic are getting a ray of hope this weekend with thousands of visitors flocking to town for the Mid-America Street Rod Nationals, a vintage car show at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds.