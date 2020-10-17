FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Critical fire danger today, rain Sunday

RED FLAG WARNING from 11am to 7pm this evening. We have dry ground, humidity values around 20%, and winds gusting between 35-50mph. All of the Ozarks are included in this warning. NO OUTDOOR burning today. If fires start they have the potential to spread rapidly.

Fire danger this afternoon (KYTV)

WIND ADVISORY in effect from 9am to 6pm this evening. Winds of 25-30mph can be expected across the Ozarks, with gusts upwards of 50mph. Tie-down or bring inside lose outdoor items.

Windy today then rain (KYTV)

The main focus today is the fire potential and the strong winds throughout the afternoon. Low pressure is developing over the Rockies which is increasing winds in the Ozarks. Despite a SW wind, no moisture increase in the Ozarks is expected today so we will remain dry.

Today’s high temperatures will generally be in the low 70s. Tonight the winds will quickly die down and the low will hit about 51 degrees. Tomorrow we’re looking at temperatures only warming to the 50s, because a cold front moves in dropping temperatures and bringing rain throughout the day.

Windy today then rain (KYTV)

The low pressure over the Rockies will move well north of our area but will bring with it an extending cold front. This front will become stationary in Arkansas and bring us 0.5″ to over an inch of rain over the next few days. We need it!

It is possible a shower may linger into Tuesday but confidence is low on this one. It is also unclear right now where that front will stall out. We will have a mid-week warming trend before another front move in Friday bringing more rain and cooler air.

Windy today then rain (KYTV)

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.