FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold front moving in bringing RAIN

Showers will gradually expand on today, with cooler temps
By Leah Hill
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Cold front moves in today and you can expect rain ahead, along, and behind the passage of the front. You can also expect dropping temperatures.

A few showers are present in the Ozarks this morning, with more rain moving in this afternoon. Some of these storms look to strengthen from plain ol' showers to thunderstorms as they reach the MO/AR border. These areas can expect some rumbles of thunder this afternoon.

Cold front moves in today
Cold front moves in today(KYTV)

Rainfall accumulations are looking less impressive. We would get luck to get a half inch.

Cold front moves in today
Cold front moves in today(KYTV)

Temperatures reaching 60 degrees in Springfield today. 70 degrees can be expected in Harrison who won’t feel the cooler air until later. Areas north of I-44 will see temperatures in the upper 50s.

Cold front moves in bringing rain
Cold front moves in bringing rain(KYTV)

Tomorrow we’ll have lingering showers with high temperatures generally in the upper-50s.

Tuesday the front shifts northward and we have the potential for an isolated shower Tuesday night. Expect a north and south divide in temperatures. Southern counties can expect us to reach 70, northern counties will be in the upper 60s.

This week dries out Wednesday. Looking at Thursday night for more isolated rain, continuing into Friday where we have a thunderstorm risk.

The cold front associated with this rain will drop temperatures as we get closer to next weekend.

Cold front moves in today
Cold front moves in today(KYTV)

