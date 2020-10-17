Advertisement

GOP senator mispronounces Kamala Harris’ name at Trump rally

Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., speaks during a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at Middle Georgia Regional Airport, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Macon, Ga.
Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., speaks during a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at Middle Georgia Regional Airport, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Macon, Ga.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. David Perdue mocked Kamala Harris, his Senate colleague and the Democratic vice presidential nominee, on Friday by repeatedly mispronouncing her name at a Georgia rally for President Donald Trump.

Perdue was wrapping up his remarks at an event in Macon when he referred to Harris as “KAH'-mah-lah? Kah-MAH'-lah? Kamala-mala-mala? I don’t know. Whatever.” The audience laughed.

A spokesperson for Perdue said the first-term senator “didn’t mean anything by it.”

Harris' political opponents have repeatedly mispronounced her name since she became the first Black woman and first person of South Asian descent on a national ticket. Democrats say the mispronunciations smack of racism. Her first name is pronounced “KAH'-mah-lah” — or, as she explains in her biography, “'comma-la,' like the punctuation mark.”

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are among the top Republicans who have repeatedly mispronounced it. A few Democrats, including former President Barack Obama, have said it incorrectly, too.

Harris' spokesperson, Sabrina Singh, responded to Perdue’s remark in a tweet: “Well that is incredibly racist. Vote him out.” In a second tweet, she wrote, “He has been her Senate colleague for over 3 years. 3. Years. THREE. Do better.”

Casey Black, a spokesperson for Perdue’s campaign, tweeted that the senator “simply mispronounced Sen. Harris' name.”

“He didn’t mean anything by it,” Black wrote. “He was making an argument against the radical socialist agenda that she & her endorsed candidate Jon Ossoff are pushing.”

Jon Ossoff, who is running against Perdue in November, tweeted that his opponent “mocked Sen. Harris' name,” adding, “We are so much better than this.”

Ossoff, who staged an unsuccessful bid for Congress in a 2017 special election, also tweeted a fundraising message over video of Perdue’s comments and said in another tweet, “Senator Perdue never would have done this to a male colleague. Or a white colleague. And everyone knows it.”

Georgia’s Democratic Party demanded that Perdue apologize.

“Senator Perdue’s intentionally disrespectful mispronunciation of Senator Harris’s name is a bigoted and racist tactic straight from President Trump’s handbook,” Nikema Williams, chair of the Georgia Democratic Party, said in a statement. “He owes Georgians an apology for his offensive display.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Rhonda Fleming, film star of ’40s and ’50s, dies at 97

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Rhonda Fleming, a Hollywood star of the 1940s and 1950s famed for her fiery red hair, has died at 97.

National Politics

Sen. David Perdue mispronounces Sen. Kamala Harris' name

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
Sen. David Perdue mispronounces Sen. Kamala Harris' name at Georgia rally.

Local

Greene County deputies arrest suspect after pursuit in Springfield

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Deputies from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office have stopped a suspect after a pursuit Friday night in Springfield.

Local

Feds to execute woman who killed victim, cut baby from womb in northwest Missouri

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A woman convicted of fatally strangling a pregnant woman, cutting her body open and kidnapping her baby is scheduled to be the first female inmate put to death by the U.S. government in more than six decades, the Justice Department said Friday.

Latest News

Sports

SEC postpones 3rd game this week, moving Missouri-Florida

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Southeastern Conference postponed next week’s game between Missouri and No. 10 Florida on Friday, the third league contest moved this week because of COVID-19 outbreaks.

National

Record avalanche of early votes transforms the 2020 election

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Americans' rush to vote is leading election experts to predict that a record 150 million votes may be cast and turnout rates could be higher than in any presidential election since 1908.

Local

Missouri State Highway Patrol discusses use of force in forum, promotes de-escalation

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Missouri Highway Patrol is taking a closer look at the use of force and how it trains state troopers in the future.

News

Missouri State Highway Patrol holds forum

Updated: 4 hours ago
KY3 News at 6.

News

Mid-America Street Rod Nationals seen as part of road to recovery for Springfield area tourism

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Joe Hickman
The hotel and restaurant industries in Springfield that have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic are getting a ray of hope this weekend with thousands of visitors flocking to town for the Mid-America Street Rod Nationals, a vintage car show at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds.

News

On Your Side: Greene County Clerk says circulating Facebook post is 100% false

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ashley Reynolds
It’s a post that’s circulating with instructions on what to do when you go and vote next month. There’s a problem. The Greene County Clerk says it’s 100-percent false.