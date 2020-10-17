Advertisement

Local organizations prepare for busy weekend in Kimberling City

Fire at the Kimberling City Elks Lodge.
Fire at the Kimberling City Elks Lodge.(Becky Pollard)
By Raquel Harrington
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (KY3) -

Local organizations created a fun-filled weekend for families in Kimberling City on Saturday, October 17.

Craft Extravaganza: Saturday, October 17-18

Neighbors and Friends of Table Rock Lake will host its first-ever craft extravaganza. It will include hundreds of items created by local crafters. There will also be an assortment of delicious canned goods (jellies, jams, relish, and salsa) that will be sold individually or wrapped and ready for holiday gift-giving. This event is all in efforts to help raise money for local charities. Barbara Walker with Neighbors and Friends of Table Rock Lake said this is especially important for the organization and the community because Covid19 canceled their annual Twilight and Home Tour where they raise most of their funds for the year.

WHEN: Saturday, October 17 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, October 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. In front of Harter House, Kimberling City, Mo.

Motorcycle/Car show: Saturday, October 17

Elks Club #2505 will host a donations only car and motorcycle show. It’s an outdoor fun, family-friendly event to raise money for local charity needs. There will be music and food, at the event.

WHEN: 11a.m-5p.m. Beach blvd. Kimberling City Mo.

5k Walk/Run: Saturday, October 17

The Rotary Club will host it’s first 5k walk/run where participants experienced a guided course along Table Rock Lake. The walk/run doubled as a food driver where people were able to bring a can of food for local food pantries. Proceeds that were raised helped benefit non-profit organizations that Rotary has supported over the years. Which included CHANCES of Stone County serving the developmentally disabled, Pregnancy Life Line assisting individuals with prenatal and parenting education, and OCACAC of Stone County an agency working to alleviate the causes and conditions of poverty in the Ozarks.

When: 9:00 a.m. at the Elks Lodge.

All organizations will follow CDC guidelines. Although the events are outdoors, social distancing will be practiced and masks will be encouraged with not possible. Each organization has sanitizing stations set up to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

