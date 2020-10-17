Advertisement

Mayor Ken McClure selected for Government Excellence Award

Springfield Mayor
Springfield Mayor(KY3)
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:45 AM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Information from Missouri State University Communications:

Missouri State University and the City of Springfield are inexorably tied together. The university and the city have collaborated on many important projects.

Springfield Mayor Ken McClure has been a strong leader for the community and an advocate for Missouri State. Because of his leadership and support, the Board of Governors voted today (Oct. 16) to award the 2020 Government Excellence Award to McClure.

During his time as mayor, McClure has advocated and continues to advocate for Missouri State University and the Springfield community.

During the coronavirus pandemic, McClure provided leadership to protect Springfield’s residents by establishing a masking mandate, facility occupancy and gathering restrictions, and other policies designed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

McClure served as chief of staff to Governor Matt Blunt from 2004-2006. In that role he championed legislation to change the name of our university to Missouri State University.

Through his relationships and connections with community, state and national leaders, McClure has supported IDEA Commons, the Grant Avenue Parkway Project, and other transformative projects for the university and the Springfield community.

“Mayor McClure has demonstrated extraordinary achievement through his career as a public servant,” said Missouri State President Clif Smart. “He has provided unwavering support for Missouri State University. And since March he has provided an unprecedented level of leadership to protect our community and slow the spread of COVID-19.”

About the Governmental Excellence Award

The university president and administrative council recommend recipients. Executive committees of the Faculty SenateStaff Senate and Student Government Association support the nomination prior to going before the Board of Governors for approval.

