Missouri State Highway Patrol discusses use of force in forum, promotes de-escalation

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is taking a closer look at the use of force and how it trains state troopers in the future.

MSHP held a forum on the subject Friday in Jefferson City.

According to MSHP, fewer than 1% of calls in the state last year required use of force. Officer-involved shootings peaked statewide at 14 in 2016.

During the forum, troopers discussed the importance of creating a deescalation culture of knowing whether force is necessary, especially now.

“We know this is not an issue any one organization or entity is going to be able to address," said MSHP captain John Hotz. "It’s going to take law enforcement working together with the communities we serve to help improve things moving forward.”

Hotz, a chief spokesman, says MSHP hasn’t changed its de-escalation policies this year.

