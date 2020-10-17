Advertisement

Missouri’s first elk hunting season begins Saturday

(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri’s first elk hunting season begins Saturday.

It comes after years of restoration efforts of the once-native species by the Missouri Department of Conservation, numerous partners, including the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, and many supporters including local communities and landowners.

For this first elk season, MDC has designated a nine-day archery portion running Oct. 17-25 and a nine-day firearms portion running Dec. 12-20.

In April, MDC approved the issuance of five permits for hunting bull elk for the 2020 season. Four general permits will be for the public and one permit will be reserved for qualifying area landowners.

“The timing of the season was designed to come after the peak of elk breeding during late September and early October and to avoid the elk season coinciding with portions of the firearms deer season,” explained MDC Elk and Deer Biologist Aaron Hildreth.

General permits can be used in Carter, Reynolds, and Shannon counties, except the refuge portion of Peck Ranch Conservation Area.

“The allowed hunting methods for each season will be the same as for deer hunting,” Hildreth said. “The permits will allow for the harvest of one bull elk with at least one antler being greater than six inches in length. Successful hunters must Telecheck their harvested elk, like for deer.”

Elk are a native species in Missouri but were hunted to extinction in the state through unregulated hunting during the late 1800s. With the help of numerous partners and supporters, MDC reintroduced about 100 elk to a remote area of the Missouri Ozarks from 2011-2013.

MDC hopes to eventually reach a target population of 500 elk and will use hunting to manage herd size and location.

CLICK HERE to learn more about elk restoration in Missouri.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Bridge project to begin in south Springfield next week after MoDOT signs cause confusion

Updated: moments ago
|
By KY3 Staff
If you are seeing MoDOT signs on bridge work around the Springfield area, don’t be confused.

International

Germany to give $662 million in aid to Holocaust survivors

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Germany has agreed to provide more than a half billion euros to aid Holocaust survivors struggling under the burdens of the coronavirus pandemic

News

Springfield mayor Ken McClure selected for Government Excellence Award

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Springfield Mayor Ken McClure to receive 2020 Government Excellence Award.

News

20 years ago: Missouri Gov. Mel Carnahan died in plane crash

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By By Ashley Cole, KSDK
The two-term governor was flying through fog and rain when the small plane he was on went down near Goldman, Missouri.

Latest News

Local

Local organizations prepare for busy weekend in Kimberling City

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Raquel Harrington
Organizations in Kimberling City hosts family fun events to raise money and bring the community together.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Critical fire danger today, rain Sunday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Leah Hill
Fire weather today and strong winds.

Sports

Warsaw celebrates homecoming and senior night in one game

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Braden Berg
The Wildcats haven’t played a game in nearly a month which is tough on the players mentally and physically.

Local

Four arrested in Springfield pursuit; Greene County deputies stop impaired driver

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Deputies from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office have stopped a suspect after a pursuit Friday night in Springfield.

Local

CONVICTION UPHELD: Judge refuses retrial in murder of Jackie Johns

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Nikki Ogle
Jackie Johns was murdered in 1985. Gerald Carnahan was convicted of the crime 25 years later. This week, a judge ruled the trial was fair and refused to overturn the jury's decision.

Local

Feds to execute woman who killed victim, cut baby from womb in northwest Missouri

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A woman convicted of fatally strangling a pregnant woman, cutting her body open and kidnapping her baby is scheduled to be the first female inmate put to death by the U.S. government in more than six decades, the Justice Department said Friday.