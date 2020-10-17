Advertisement

SEC postpones 3rd game this week, moving Missouri-Florida

Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz watches his team warm up before an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) - The Southeastern Conference postponed next week’s game between Missouri and No. 10 Florida on Friday, the third league contest moved this week because of COVID-19 outbreaks.

The Gators had at least 21 players and coaches test positive for the coronavirus and dozens more quarantined because of contract tracing. That left them with fewer than the conference-mandated 53 scholarship players available Saturday against defending national champion LSU.

Because of the SEC’s safety protocols, Florida likely would not have gotten everyone back in time to practice and prepare for Mizzou. So the Gators will get consecutive weeks off before hosting Missouri on Oct. 31. That had initially been an off week for coach Dan Mullen’s team.

Missouri had been scheduled to host Kentucky that day, but they will now play next Saturday, Oct. 24. Kentucky was scheduled to play at Georgia that day, but it moves to Halloween.

Florida and LSU are tentatively scheduled to play Dec. 12. Missouri and Vanderbilt are slated for the same day after their game this week got postponed because of an outbreak within Vandy’s program.

