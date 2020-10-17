Advertisement

Silver Dollar City reports high attendance Saturday, potential entrance delays based on social distancing requirements

Silver Dollar City.
Silver Dollar City.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Silver Dollar City says there may be entrance delays for some visitors Saturday based on social distancing requirements.

The amusement park reports “high attendance levels" Saturday afternoon.

According to the Silver Dollar City website, organizers say, “Based on our social distancing requirements, please plan to arrive after 6:00 p.m. tonight. The City is open until 10:00 p.m.”

To comply with appropriate social distancing guidelines, the park is limiting daily capacity and requiring masks for all guests and employees.

Silver Dollar City opened for the 2020 season in June after delays amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Harvest Festival festivities run through Oct. 31.

PARK UPDATE: We are currently experiencing high attendance levels. Based on our social distancing requirements, entrance into The City this afternoon may be delayed.

Posted by Silver Dollar City on Saturday, October 17, 2020

