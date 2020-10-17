Advertisement

Study: Springfield among best cities in Midwest for startup businesses

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new study ranks Springfield, Missouri among the best cities for startup businesses in the Midwest.

The ranking comes from M25, an early-stage venture firm based in Chicago. M25 evaluates cities based on multiple factors, including startup activity, access to resources and business climate.

Springfield ranked 37th in the study, improving two spots from last year. The region is highly rated for its tax climate, livability factors and growth in jobs and population.

In Missouri, St. Louis (5), Kansas City (12) and Columbia (29) were also ranked among the top cities for startups.

A similar study ranking 2020′s best cities for young professionals included Springfield, St. Louis, Kansas City and Columbia.

