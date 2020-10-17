Teen accused in Baxter County, Ark. shooting death pleads not guilty

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - A man accused in a Baxter County, Arkansas shooting death earlier this month pleads not guilty to criminal charges.

Baxter Stowers, 18, faces charges in the shooting death of Jeremy Wayne Alman, 41, of Salesville, Arkansas. Police say Alman was fatally shot on the afternoon of Oct. 5 in the Lone Rock area.

Authorities responded to the scene after learning of the shooting death from a phone call. Stowers, the suspected caller, was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators located a handgun during the investigation, which was taken into evidence.

Stowers is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated residential burglary, criminal use of a prohibited weapon and possession of a handgun by a minor. He pleaded not guilty to all charges during a hearing Thursday.

According to court records, Stowers was 17 at the time of the shooting and is being charged as an adult in the criminal division of the Baxter Count Circuit Court.

Per court records, Stowers was being held on a $200,000 bond. An Arkansas bail bond agency has posted bond on Oct. 14.

The next hearing in this case is set for Nov. 12.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.