Advertisement

Teen accused in Baxter County, Ark. shooting death pleads not guilty

Baxter Stowers, 18, accused in an Arkansas shooting death earlier this month, pleads not guilty to criminal charges.
Baxter Stowers, 18, accused in an Arkansas shooting death earlier this month, pleads not guilty to criminal charges.(Baxter County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - A man accused in a Baxter County, Arkansas shooting death earlier this month pleads not guilty to criminal charges.

Baxter Stowers, 18, faces charges in the shooting death of Jeremy Wayne Alman, 41, of Salesville, Arkansas. Police say Alman was fatally shot on the afternoon of Oct. 5 in the Lone Rock area.

Authorities responded to the scene after learning of the shooting death from a phone call. Stowers, the suspected caller, was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators located a handgun during the investigation, which was taken into evidence.

Stowers is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated residential burglary, criminal use of a prohibited weapon and possession of a handgun by a minor. He pleaded not guilty to all charges during a hearing Thursday.

According to court records, Stowers was 17 at the time of the shooting and is being charged as an adult in the criminal division of the Baxter Count Circuit Court.

Per court records, Stowers was being held on a $200,000 bond. An Arkansas bail bond agency has posted bond on Oct. 14.

The next hearing in this case is set for Nov. 12.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Arkansas cities, counties may now apply for coronavirus aid

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Cities, towns and counties in Arkansas may now apply for federal coronavirus relief funding, the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration announced Saturday.

Local

Crews contain fire in Stone County after smoldering fire pit left unattended

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Crews contained an afternoon fire in Stone County that intensified after a smoldering fire pit was left unattended.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: FINALLY, here comes some rain

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Beck
Heavier rain possible Sunday night

News

Rain on the way for Sunday

Updated: 27 minutes ago
A cold front will slide through the area on Sunday, bringing cooler temperatures and light rain.

News

Ex-Missouri teacher charged with sexually abusing 3 students

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A former suburban St. Louis high school teacher accused of raping a student in the 1990s now faces charges of sexually assaulting two more students.

Latest News

Local

Stand Against Trafficking holds Walk for Freedom in Springfield, hoping to abolish human trafficking

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
Dozens of people gathered at Jordan Valley Park, in Springfield, this morning to join in the Walk for Freedom. The 0.6 mile walk was done in complete silence in memory of those who have endured trafficking.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 2,300+ cases; Arkansas up nearly 900 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

Local

Study: Springfield among best cities in Midwest for startup businesses

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A new study ranks Springfield, Missouri among the best cities for startup businesses in the Midwest.

National

Arkansas cities, counties may now apply for coronavirus aid

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Cities, towns and counties in Arkansas may now apply for funding from the federal coronavirus relief program

Local

Silver Dollar City reports high attendance Saturday, potential entrance delays based on social distancing requirements

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Silver Dollar City says there may be entrance delays for some visitors Saturday based on social distancing requirements.