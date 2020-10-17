Two St. Louis area dispensaries start selling medical marijuana as first legal sales begin in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri’s first legal medical marijuana sales are underway, nearly two years since voters approved sales in the state.

Two dispensaries in St. Louis County, located in Manchester and Ellisville, are among the first to start selling medical marijuana Saturday, according to the Missouri Medical Cannabis Trade Association.

The Misouri Department of Health and Senior Services says the state has had one of the fastest implementations of a medical marijuana program in the United States. With 192 dispensaries licensed, DHSS expects most to be open by the end of the year.

Missouri patients have always been our north star as we work to implement the state’s medical marijuana program," said Dr. Randall Williams, Director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. “We greatly appreciate how hard everyone has worked so that patients can begin accessing a safe and well-regulated program.”

“A tremendous amount of work has occurred by the licensed facilities and our team to get us to this point, and we continue to hear from more facilities that they are ready or almost ready for their commencement inspection,” said Lyndall Fraker, director of the Section for Medical Marijuana Regulation. “We look forward to seeing these facilities open their doors to serve patients and caregivers.”

Missouri DHSS updates its interactive facility map daily to show which dispensaries have been approved to operate. For more information on the program, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.