West Plains police seize illegal drugs, arrest man during traffic stop

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - Police officers in West Plains seized illegal drugs and arrested one man Friday during an afternoon traffic stop.

Sean Boyer, 52, was taken into custody on multiple drug and traffic offenses. The West Plains Police Department says Boyer is a repeat drug offender with an extensive criminal history.

Police spotted Boyer driving a black Lincoln passenger car with no license plates around 3:30 p.m. Friday. He was stopped on Fourth Street, just east of Texas Street, in West Plains.

Officer Colter Reid observed evidence of drug activity during the traffic stop. While investigating, Officer Reid seized nearly seven grams of suspected methamphetamine, multiple prescription drugs, more than $1000 of US Currency, and other items suspected to be used in illegal drug sales.

Boyer was charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while revoked and additional traffic offenses.

Boyer was sent to the Howell County Detention Center and is being held on a 24-hour hold pending formal charges from the Howell County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. He is presumed innocent unless proven guilty by the court of law.

