6th Annual Fast and The Furriest Race in Springfield raises money for Rescue One

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Runners across Springfield brought their dogs along for a run today as part of the 6th Annual Fast and The Furriest Race.

Proceeds from the run will benefit Rescue One, a local, no-kill animal rescue for dogs and cats.

More than 300 runners signed up for the various runs, which included a one-mile, 5K and virtual options.

Organizers say the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted many of their normal fundraisers, but were pleased with the turnout for Saturday’s race.

“This is one of our biggest fundraisers of the year," says co-race chair Emily Mertensmeyer. "Especially with COVID this year, a lot of them have been canceled. So this was one that we actually felt a little bit comfortable hosting because it was an outdoor event, so this one’s pretty important this year.”

