Advertisement

AMC offering theater rentals for $99, including AMC Springfield 11

(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you miss watching a movie at the theaters amid the pandemic, AMC has a new option for you.

The nation’s largest movie theater chain is now letting customers rent out an entire movie theater for private screenings. You can catch a movie in a private space and invite up to 20 people to join.

Prices for renting an auditorium start at $99. Costs vary depending on the movie and other add-ons, like food and drinks.

The rental deal is available at AMC Springfield 11 on East Montclair Street near Battlefield Road.

To rent an auditorium, go to AMC’s website and fill out an online form. You will need to specify which movie to watch, date and theater you would like to rent from.

After filling out the form, an AMC representative will contact them within three business days, according to AMC’s website.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More Rain Tonight and Early Monday

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Leah Hill
Heavier rain possible Sunday night

National

Trump, Biden visit battleground states ahead of election

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden went on offense Sunday, with each campaigning in states they are trying to flip during the Nov. 3 election that is just over two weeks away.

Sports

Logano wins at Kansas to clinch spot in Cup Series finale

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Joey Logano used every bit of the track to hold off Kevin Harvick over a long, finishing green-flag run to win the NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway on Sunday and earn a spot in the championship round at Phoenix.

Local

Springfield Public Schools Board to interview three superintendent search firms Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Board of Education for Springfield Public Schools will meet Monday to interview three search firms to fill the role of superintendent.

Latest News

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds nearly 1,800 cases; Arkansas up 600+ cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

Local

Long lines as Missouri medical marijuana dispensaries open

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Missouri’s first licensed marijuana dispensaries opened this weekend in the St. Louis area with long lines.

Local

Crews respond to multiple fires this weekend in Phelps County, up to 15 believed to be intentionally set

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Fire crews in Phelps County have responded to multiple fires this weekend, some believed to be intentionally set.

Local

Arkansas Razorbacks football player, son of athletic director, arrested Sunday for DWI

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A University of Arkansas football player was arrested Sunday on multiple charges, including DWI.

Sports

Randy Arozarena is heading to the World Series; here’s a look back at one of his signature moments in Springfield

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Joey Schneider
Former Springfield Cardinals outfielder Randy Arozarena is making his mark as one of the standout postseason performers of 2020.

National

New book will include final thoughts from Justice Ginsburg

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Some final thoughts from Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and some previously unreleased materials have been gathered by one of her former clerks and will appear in a book coming out in March.