AMC offering theater rentals for $99, including AMC Springfield 11

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you miss watching a movie at the theaters amid the pandemic, AMC has a new option for you.

The nation’s largest movie theater chain is now letting customers rent out an entire movie theater for private screenings. You can catch a movie in a private space and invite up to 20 people to join.

Prices for renting an auditorium start at $99. Costs vary depending on the movie and other add-ons, like food and drinks.

The rental deal is available at AMC Springfield 11 on East Montclair Street near Battlefield Road.

To rent an auditorium, go to AMC’s website and fill out an online form. You will need to specify which movie to watch, date and theater you would like to rent from.

After filling out the form, an AMC representative will contact them within three business days, according to AMC’s website.

