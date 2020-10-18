Advertisement

Arkansas Razorbacks football player, son of athletic director, arrested Sunday for DWI

Jake Yurachek.
Jake Yurachek.(Washington County, Arkansas)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - A University of Arkansas football player was arrested Sunday on multiple charges, including DWI.

Jake Yurachek, 20, faces charges for DWI, careless driving, and fraudulent/altered identification, according to a report from the Fayetteville District Court.

Yurachek is a linebacker for the Arkansas Razorbacks. He is also the son of the University of Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek.

Per the police report, Yuracheck was booked into Washington County Jail at 1:22 a.m. Sunday morning and released around 3:44 a.m. UAPD is listed as the arresting agency.

