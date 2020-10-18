Ash Grove community remembers longtime teacher with tractor parade

ASH GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - Family, friends and students across generations gathered Saturday morning in Ash Grove to remember David Tummons with a parade of tractors.

“David was a lifelong agriculturalist in the Ash Grove area. He was involved with education within our school district as a teacher, retired teacher, bus driver and driver’s education instructor for over 51 years,” said Nathan Isakson, an agriculture instructor and FFA advisor at Ash Grove High School.

Tummons recently died at 75 years old after a week-long battle with COVID-19. Organizers say he had a fascination with tractors, making this the perfect way to honor his memory.

Tummons was buried Saturday morning at Yeakley Chapel Cemetery in Springfield.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.