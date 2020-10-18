Advertisement

Cent. Arkansas forces 6 turnovers, beats Missouri State

(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Breylin Smith threw two touchdown passes, and the Central Arkansas defense had seven sacks and forced six turnovers in its 33-24 win over Missouri State on Saturday night.

Logan Jessup, a sophomore linebacker who went into the game with one career sack, had 3 1/2 sacks on Saturday and Cameron Godfrey added two of UCA’s four interceptions. Hayden Ray tied a school record with a career-high four made field goals, including three after halftime when Central Arkansas outscored MSU 16-0.

Despite committing four first-half turnovers — including a 35-yard pick-6 by Central Arkansas' Deandre Lamont — Missouri State took a 24-17 lead into the break. But the UCA defense stiffened in the second half, allowing Missouri State just 52 total yards and three first downs after halftime.

Missouri State (0-3) — a member of the Missouri Valley Conference, which postponed its football season to the spring due to concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic — completed its three-game fall season and is scheduled to play an eight-game MVC schedule beginning at South Dakota on February 20, 2021.

Central Arkansas beat Missouri State 27-20 in Conway, Arkansas, on Sept. 26, marking the first time since MSU played the same opponent twice in a season since 1945.

To provide social distancing and comply with city and county ordinances regarding the pandemic, stadium capacity was limited to 6,000 spectators at the 17,500-seat Plaster Stadium. Masks or facial coverings were required for stadium common areas such as entry queues, restrooms, concession stands and souvenir kiosks.

