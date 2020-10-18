Advertisement

Fire crews busy battling brush fires after extreme drought in Ozarks

With the little rain and extreme wind brush fires are keeping firefighters here in the Ozarks busy.
With the little rain and extreme wind brush fires are keeping firefighters here in the Ozarks busy.(KY3)
By Abbey Taylor
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PURDY, Mo. (KY3) - With little rain and extreme wind, brush fires have kept firefighters in the Ozarks busy.

“I could not tell you the last time we had rain," said Purdy Fire Chief, Nick Mercer.

Several counties have extreme drought conditions in southwest Missouri.

“In our district we’re completely covered in the D3 area," said Mercer.

Mercer said with the drought, plus the extreme wind, a fire can start in seconds.

”I think we need several inches of rain in order to come out of the severe drought we’re in currently," said Mercer.

Mercer said it’s important to not burn leaves, trash or have any kind of fire in these conditions.

“I recommend absolutely no burning whatsoever. The slightest ash-blowing to a controlled burn pile can get out of control very quickly," said Mercer.

His firefighters are prepared.

“Spacing out apparatus. There’s people taking brush trucks home if they’re available, so they can immediately get in that brush truck and go directly to the fire instead of responding to the scene. Even our simple utility trucks we’re adding skid units in the back of those. So we can multiply the fleet in short term so we can fight brush fires more effectively," said Mercer.

Mercer said, even though some brush fires may be small, they can easily spread.

“People can lose their livelihood honestly. A farmer can lose his entire hay storage for the year if people aren’t careful," said Mercer.

Mercer says right now his district is under a burn ban. If anyone is caught burning anything, they can be fined.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Stand Against Trafficking holds Walk for Freedom in Springfield

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Shoshana Stahl reports.

Local

Ash Grove community remembers longtime teacher with tractor parade

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Family, friends and students across generations gathered Saturday morning in Ash Grove to remember David Tummons with a parade of tractors.

News

Remembering David Tummons

Updated: 1 hours ago
KY3 News at 6.

Local

6th Annual Fast and The Furriest Race in Springfield raises money for Rescue One

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Runners across Springfield brought their dogs along for a run today as part of the 6th Annual Fast and The Furriest Race.

Latest News

News

Fast and The Furiest Race in Springfield

Updated: 2 hours ago
KY3 News at 6.

Sports

Arkansas forces seven turnovers, beats Ole Miss

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Three first-half Rebels' giveaways helped provide Arkansas a 20-0 halftime lead.

Coronavirus

Arkansas cities, counties may now apply for coronavirus aid

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Cities, towns and counties in Arkansas may now apply for federal coronavirus relief funding, the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration announced Saturday.

Local

Crews contain fire in Stone County after smoldering fire pit left unattended

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Crews contained an afternoon fire in Stone County that intensified after a smoldering fire pit was left unattended.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: FINALLY, here comes some rain

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Beck
Heavier rain possible Sunday night

News

Rain on the way for Sunday

Updated: 3 hours ago
A cold front will slide through the area on Sunday, bringing cooler temperatures and light rain.