Five fire departments respond to 150 acre fire in Rolla, believed intentionally set

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Five fire departments were called out to battle a big brush fire in Rolla late Saturday night.

The 150-acre fire burned in south Rolla.

Fire officials tell us the fire was set intentionally, and witnesses saw a man wandering around the fields where the fire was.

One structure was in danger of burning, but firefighters were able to get it out before it damaged any structures.

The conservation department had to bring out a bulldozer to help put out the flames.

No one was hurt.

No arrests have been made.

