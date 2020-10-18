Advertisement

Five fire departments respond to 150 acre fire in Rolla, believed intentionally set

Firefighters believe fire was intentionally set
Firefighters believe fire was intentionally set(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Five fire departments were called out to battle a big brush fire in Rolla late Saturday night.

The 150-acre fire burned in south Rolla.

Fire officials tell us the fire was set intentionally, and witnesses saw a man wandering around the fields where the fire was.

One structure was in danger of burning, but firefighters were able to get it out before it damaged any structures.

The conservation department had to bring out a bulldozer to help put out the flames.

No one was hurt.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kansas City-area hospitals overwhelmed, turn away ambulances

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Some KC hospitals were forced to refuse ambulances due to a lack of space.

News

One killed in four car crash along Highway 65 at Sunshine Saturday night

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The driver then began driving southbound in the northbound lanes, and hit another car that was going the correct direction.

News

Southwest Camden County Fire Protection District unveiling new station to community

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
Southwest Camden County Fire Protection District station now has a new station, marking the fourth station for the district.

Local

Arkansas Supreme Court rules to keep two proposed amendments on ballot

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Arkansas Supreme Court ruled that two proposed amendments will not be removed from the general election ballot next month.

Latest News

News

Stand Against Trafficking holds Walk for Freedom in Springfield

Updated: 11 hours ago
Shoshana Stahl reports.

News

Fire crews busy battling brush fires after extreme drought in Ozarks

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Abbey Taylor
With the little rain and extreme wind brush fires are keeping firefighters here in the Ozarks busy.

Local

Ash Grove community remembers longtime teacher with tractor parade

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Family, friends and students across generations gathered Saturday morning in Ash Grove to remember David Tummons with a parade of tractors.

News

Remembering David Tummons

Updated: 12 hours ago
KY3 News at 6.

Local

6th Annual Fast and The Furriest Race in Springfield raises money for Rescue One

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Runners across Springfield brought their dogs along for a run today as part of the 6th Annual Fast and The Furriest Race.

News

Fast and The Furiest Race in Springfield

Updated: 13 hours ago
KY3 News at 6.