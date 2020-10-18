One killed in four car crash along Highway 65 at Sunshine Saturday night

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One person was killed, and another is seriously injured after a large crash on Highway 65 near Sunshine.

About 11:00 Saturday night, a driver trying to merge onto the northbound lanes of Highway 65 went too far and hit the concrete medium.

The impact with the medium caused their car to get turned around.

The driver then began driving southbound in the northbound lanes, and hit another car that was going the correct direction.

Two other drivers trying to slow down to avoid the wreck collided with the wreck.

The northbound lanes of Highway 65 were closed for about 3 hours.

At this time, the names of those involved have not been released.

