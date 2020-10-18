Advertisement

Pet dog helps alert New Jersey sisters to breast cancers

By WABC Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE, N.J. (WABC) - A pair of sisters in New Jersey are recovering from breast cancer, thanks to a pet pug named Daisy. The dog did an unintended breast exam on one of them, leading to a diagnosis that prompted the other sister to get checked, too.

Amanda Tasca discovered a tumor in her breast when her dog, Daisy, jumped on her.

“This one jumped on my chest and I was like, ‘Ow, that kind of hurt,’” Tasca said.

Sisters Amanda Tasca and Amy Niosi credit pet pug Daisy with helping them find their breast cancers fast. The two had double mastectomies, and their prognoses are good.
Sisters Amanda Tasca and Amy Niosi credit pet pug Daisy with helping them find their breast cancers fast. The two had double mastectomies, and their prognoses are good.(Source: Family photos, WABC via CNN)

Later, her older sister, Amy Niosi, found a lump when she was watching television while wearing only a T-shirt and no bra. When she had a bra on, she couldn’t feel the lump.

“Mine was like a grape, and when she was like, ‘Oh, mine is like a clementine.’ I was like ‘What?’” Tasca said.

It turned out that Niosi had stage 3 breast cancer. Doctors also found cancer in her lymph nodes.

Both sisters, who are in their mid-30s, got double mastectomies, while Niosi also had chemotherapy and radiation. Their doctor says their prognoses are good.

Finding the cancer fast was key, and the two credit Daisy with that.

“I, for 100%, I know it was her, and throughout my entire recovery, she’s never left my side,” Tasca said.

“This is definitely a first for me. Generally, we recommend screening mammograms, but whatever way we can discover things as quickly as we can,” said Dr. Deena Mary Atieh Graham.

The sisters are now urging everyone to get checked. October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“If you have any kind of inkling or you feel anything, even if you’re under the age of 40 where you normally wouldn’t get mammograms, just go to the doctor, get it checked, self-exam,” Tasca said.

Copyright 2020 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Sisters recovering from breast cancer they found thanks to pet dog

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Thanks to the dog, both sisters discovered their cancers and got double mastectomies. Their prognoses are now good.

News

Southwest Camden County Fire Protection District unveiling new station to community

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
Southwest Camden County Fire Protection District station now has a new station, marking the fourth station for the district.

Local

Arkansas Supreme Court rules to keep two proposed amendments on ballot

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Arkansas Supreme Court ruled that two proposed amendments will not be removed from the general election ballot next month.

News

Stand Against Trafficking holds Walk for Freedom in Springfield

Updated: 3 hours ago
Shoshana Stahl reports.

Latest News

News

Fire crews busy battling brush fires after extreme drought in Ozarks

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Abbey Taylor
With the little rain and extreme wind brush fires are keeping firefighters here in the Ozarks busy.

National Politics

Organizers exhort women to vote for change at US rallies

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Thousands of mostly young women in masks rallied Saturday in the nation’s capital and other U.S. cities, exhorting voters to oppose President Donald Trump and his fellow Republican candidates in the Nov. 3 elections.

Local

Ash Grove community remembers longtime teacher with tractor parade

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Family, friends and students across generations gathered Saturday morning in Ash Grove to remember David Tummons with a parade of tractors.

News

Remembering David Tummons

Updated: 4 hours ago
KY3 News at 6.

Local

6th Annual Fast and The Furriest Race in Springfield raises money for Rescue One

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Runners across Springfield brought their dogs along for a run today as part of the 6th Annual Fast and The Furriest Race.

News

Fast and The Furiest Race in Springfield

Updated: 5 hours ago
KY3 News at 6.