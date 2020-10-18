Advertisement

Southwest Camden County Fire Protection District unveiling new station to community

By Michael Van Schoik
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Southwest Camden County Fire Protection District has a new station, which is now the fourth station for the district.

This is the latest addition for the fire district, following a county levy increase. On Sunday, the fire district will host an open house for the community.

Chief Mike Hufferd said Saturday that the nearly $250,000 project comes with several benefits to the surrounding area.

“It’s going to lower a lot of people’s insurance, their homeowner’s insurance, because we have a station here,” Hufferd said.

He also said the facility will significantly improve response time.

“Any time we had a call out here, it was lag time from eight miles away was our nearest station," Hufferd said. “So it’s going to reduce the time to get equipment out the door. We can get emergency services to them quicker."

Hufferd also added that it will hopefully take some pressure off of his team.

”We only got 11 firefighters in our district," he said. “And we cover 152 square miles.”

All of them are volunteers. Hufferd said he is always looking for more to help.

The station is right along the highway, something Hufferd said will also be resourceful.

“We have a lot of incidents with 54 Highway coming through," Hufferd said. “So the facility is big enough. We’ve got a [helicopter] landing where we can bring them in. We’ve already used that three times already this year.”

Hufferd said the station will also serve as a training facility, both for his team and even other departments.

”And that proves to our community that we’re better to take care of any incidents that come up," he said.

Hufferd also said he wants it to be a community space.

“It’s for the community,” he said. “If someone wanted to have a family reunion or whatever here, we will welcome that also. It’s not just a firehouse. We’re trying to make it for anyone in the community.”

The site is currently in use, but Hufferd said some equipment still needs to be restored first. He also said his team needs some additional training as well. Hufferd said he hopes the station is fully functional by May.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Arkansas Supreme Court rules to keep two proposed amendments on ballot

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Arkansas Supreme Court ruled that two proposed amendments will not be removed from the general election ballot next month.

News

Stand Against Trafficking holds Walk for Freedom in Springfield

Updated: 2 hours ago
Shoshana Stahl reports.

News

Fire crews busy battling brush fires after extreme drought in Ozarks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Abbey Taylor
With the little rain and extreme wind brush fires are keeping firefighters here in the Ozarks busy.

Local

Ash Grove community remembers longtime teacher with tractor parade

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Family, friends and students across generations gathered Saturday morning in Ash Grove to remember David Tummons with a parade of tractors.

Latest News

News

Remembering David Tummons

Updated: 3 hours ago
KY3 News at 6.

Local

6th Annual Fast and The Furriest Race in Springfield raises money for Rescue One

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Runners across Springfield brought their dogs along for a run today as part of the 6th Annual Fast and The Furriest Race.

News

Fast and The Furiest Race in Springfield

Updated: 3 hours ago
KY3 News at 6.

Sports

Arkansas forces seven turnovers, beats Ole Miss

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Three first-half Rebels' giveaways helped provide Arkansas a 20-0 halftime lead.

Coronavirus

Arkansas cities, counties may now apply for coronavirus aid

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Cities, towns and counties in Arkansas may now apply for federal coronavirus relief funding, the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration announced Saturday.

Local

Crews contain fire in Stone County after smoldering fire pit left unattended

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Crews contained an afternoon fire in Stone County that intensified after a smoldering fire pit was left unattended.