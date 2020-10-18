Springfield Public Schools Board to interview three superintendent search firms Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Board of Education for Springfield Public Schools will meet Monday to interview three search firms to fill the role of superintendent.

The three search firms, were selected from a group of 11 firms who submitted proposals to the district.

The meeting is happening at 5:30 p.m in the Kraft Administrative Center.

According to Springfield Public Schools, superintendent search firms that will be interviewed include:

GR Recruiting

Hazard, Young, Attea Associates

Ray and Associates, Inc.

The meeting will be streamed live on SPS.org. A link to the recorded meeting can be found HERE within 24 hours after the meeting.

