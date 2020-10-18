Advertisement

Springfield Public Schools Board to interview three superintendent search firms Monday

Springfield Public Schools
Springfield Public Schools(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Board of Education for Springfield Public Schools will meet Monday to interview three search firms to fill the role of superintendent.

The three search firms, were selected from a group of 11 firms who submitted proposals to the district.

The meeting is happening at 5:30 p.m in the Kraft Administrative Center.

According to Springfield Public Schools, superintendent search firms that will be interviewed include:

  • GR Recruiting
  • Hazard, Young, Attea Associates
  • Ray and Associates, Inc.

The meeting will be streamed live on SPS.org.  A link to the recorded meeting can be found HERE within 24 hours after the meeting.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Trump, Biden visit battleground states ahead of election

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden went on offense Sunday, with each campaigning in states they are trying to flip during the Nov. 3 election that is just over two weeks away.

Sports

Logano wins at Kansas to clinch spot in Cup Series finale

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Joey Logano used every bit of the track to hold off Kevin Harvick over a long, finishing green-flag run to win the NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway on Sunday and earn a spot in the championship round at Phoenix.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds nearly 1,800 cases; Arkansas up 600+ cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

Local

Long lines as Missouri medical marijuana dispensaries open

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Missouri’s first licensed marijuana dispensaries opened this weekend in the St. Louis area with long lines.

Latest News

Local

Crews respond to multiple fires this weekend in Phelps County, up to 15 believed to be intentionally set

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Fire crews in Phelps County have responded to multiple fires this weekend, some believed to be intentionally set.

Local

Arkansas Razorbacks football player, son of athletic director, arrested Sunday for DWI

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A University of Arkansas football player was arrested Sunday on multiple charges, including DWI.

Sports

Randy Arozarena is heading to the World Series; here’s a look back at one of his signature moments in Springfield

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Joey Schneider
Former Springfield Cardinals outfielder Randy Arozarena is making his mark as one of the standout postseason performers of 2020.

National

New book will include final thoughts from Justice Ginsburg

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Some final thoughts from Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and some previously unreleased materials have been gathered by one of her former clerks and will appear in a book coming out in March.

Local

Missouri reports 4,000+ COVID-19 cases over weekend, including new single-day high Saturday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Missouri continued to report record numbers of coronavirus cases over the weekend and the rate of positive cases remains high across the state.

Local

Wickman’s Garden Village hosts Harvest Days

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Raquel Harrington
Wickman’s Garden Village keeps some traditions alive with its new Harvest Days event.