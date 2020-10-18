Advertisement

Trump, Biden visit battleground states ahead of election

Former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump
Former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump(KWQC)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden went on offense Sunday, with each campaigning in states they are trying to flip during the Nov. 3 election that is just over two weeks away.

Trump began his day in Nevada, making a rare visit to church before a fundraiser and an evening rally in Carson City. Once considered a battleground, Nevada hasn’t swung for a Republican presidential contender since 2004.

Biden, a practicing Catholic, attended mass in Delaware before campaigning in North Carolina, where a Democrat hasn’t won in the White House race since Barack Obama in 2008.

Both candidates are trying to make inroads in states that could help secure a path to victory, but the dynamics of the race are remarkably stable. Biden enjoys a significant advantage in national polls, while carrying a smaller edge in battleground surveys.

With Trump seated in the front row at the nondenominational International Church of Las Vegas, the senior associate pastor, Denise Goulet, said God told her the president is the apple of his eye and would secure a second term.

“At 4:30, the Lord said to me, ‘I am going to give your president a second win,’” she said, telling Trump, “you will be the president again.”

Trump offered brief remarks, saying “I love going to churches” and that it was “a great honor” to attend the service. The president also said that “we have a group on the other side that doesn’t agree with us,” and he urged people to “get out there on Nov. 3 or sooner” to vote. He dropped a wad of $20 bills in the collection plate before leaving.

Despite the pandemic, there were no efforts to social distance or limit singing, which health officials classify as a high-risk activity. Few attendees wore masks inside the church.

Trump also attended a fundraiser at the Newport Beach home of top GOP donor and tech mogul Palmer Luckey, which raised $12 million for his election. The Beach Boys performed.

The message was far different later in the day, when Biden attended a virtual discussion with African American faith leaders from around the country.

Biden held up a rosary, which he said he carries in his pocket every day, and described it as “what the Irish call a prisoner’s rosary” since it was small enough to be smuggled into prisons.

“I happen to be a Roman Catholic,” Biden said. “I don’t pray for God to protect me. I pray to God to give me strength to see what other people are dealing with.”

Earlier, at a drive-in rally in Durham, North Carolina, Biden focused heavily on promoting criminal justice changes to combat institutional racism and promised to help build wealth in the Black community.

He noted that Trump had said at one of his rallies that the country had turned the corner on the pandemic.

“As my grandfather would say, this guy’s gone around the bend if he thinks we’ve turned the corner. Turning the corner? Things are getting worse,” Biden said.

In addition to public polling that indicates Biden has an edge, the former vice president enjoys another considerable advantage over Trump: money. Over the past four months, his campaign has raised over $1 billion, and that has enabled him to eclipse Trump’s once-massive cash advantage.

That’s become apparent in advertising, where Biden and his Democratic allies are on pace to spend twice as much as Trump and the Republicans in the closing days of the race, according to data from the ad tracking firm Kantar/CMAG.

Though Trump has pulled back from advertising in Midwestern states that secured his 2016 win, he’s invested heavily elsewhere, including North Carolina, where he is on pace to slightly outspend Biden in the days ahead.

In Nevada, which Trump came close to winning in 2016, Democrats are set to outspend Trump in the closing days by a more than 3-to-1 ratio.

Trump’s visit to the state is part of an aggressive schedule of campaign events, where he has leaned heavily into fear tactics.

As tries to keep more voters from turning against him, Trump has sought to paint Democrats as “anti-American radicals” on a “crusade against American history.” He told moderate voters they had a “a moral duty” to join the Republican Party.

If elected, Biden would be only the second Roman Catholic president in U.S. history and first since John F. Kennedy. Biden speaks frequently about his faith and its importance in his life.

Biden started his day with Mass in Delaware at St. Joseph’s on the Brandywine, as he does nearly every week. He and his wife, Jill, entered wearing dark-colored face masks. She carried a bunch of flowers that including pink roses.

The church is a few minutes' drive from Biden’s home. Biden’s son Beau, who died of brain cancer in 2015, is buried in the cemetery on its grounds. Joe and Jill Biden visited the grave after the service.

Trump attends church far less often but has drawn strong support from white Evangelical leaders and frequently hosts groups of pastors at the White House. Trump often goes to the Church of Bethesda-By-The Sea near Mar-a-Lago in Florida for major holidays, including Easter, and he attended a Christmas Eve service last year at Family Church in West Palm Beach before the onset of the pandemic.

As the virus forced most churches to pause in-person services this spring, Trump announced plans to tune into live-streamed worship led by some leading evangelical supporters, including Texas-based megachurch pastor Robert Jeffress' Easter service and a March service by Georgia-based pastor Jentezen Franklin.

Copyright 2020 AP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Logano wins at Kansas to clinch spot in Cup Series finale

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Joey Logano used every bit of the track to hold off Kevin Harvick over a long, finishing green-flag run to win the NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway on Sunday and earn a spot in the championship round at Phoenix.

Coronavirus

Millions more virus rapid tests, but are results reported?

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
After struggling to ramp up coronavirus testing, the U.S. can now screen several million people daily, thanks to a growing supply of rapid tests. But the boom comes with a new challenge: keeping track of the results.

National Politics

Michigan governor pushes back against Trump rally chants

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says President Donald Trump is inciting “domestic terrorism” following “lock her up” chants at his rally in the state.

National

COVID cases surging across the country

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Surge in COVID-19 cases across the country point to a new wave this fall.

Latest News

Local

Springfield Public Schools Board to interview three superintendent search firms Monday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Board of Education for Springfield Public Schools will meet Monday to interview three search firms to fill the role of superintendent.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds nearly 1,800 cases; Arkansas up 600+ cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

National Politics

Despite past Democratic wins, Trump making a play for Nevada

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
This year, political strategists and organizers warn Nevada is still a swing state.

Local

Long lines as Missouri medical marijuana dispensaries open

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Missouri’s first licensed marijuana dispensaries opened this weekend in the St. Louis area with long lines.

Local

Crews respond to multiple fires this weekend in Phelps County, up to 15 believed to be intentionally set

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Fire crews in Phelps County have responded to multiple fires this weekend, some believed to be intentionally set.

Local

Arkansas Razorbacks football player, son of athletic director, arrested Sunday for DWI

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A University of Arkansas football player was arrested Sunday on multiple charges, including DWI.