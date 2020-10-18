Advertisement

Wickman’s Garden Village hosts Harvest Days

By Raquel Harrington
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Wickman’s Garden Village canceled its annual fall festival amid the pandemic after 20 years of bringing Autumn festivities to the Ozarks. However, some traditions are still alive there today, with its new Harvest Days event.

Wickman’s started Harvest Days this year, not only as a fall celebration but a food and fund drive for the Ozarks Food Harvest.

Pam Carroll is the head of events and merchandising at Wickman’s. She said, although many may see Harvest Days as a replacement for the annual Fall Festival, it’s more of a safe way to keeping autumn rituals alive, during COVID-19. Families can still enjoy many of the fall festival elements, including food trucks, local vendors, and crafters.

Safety precautions and preventative measures are at the forefront at Wickman’s. There are hand washing stations set up throughout the event, along with signage to remind people to social distance. Although high-risk activities and sites (face painting, cow train, hayrides, and kids corn pit) were eliminated, eating areas have been limited to one family and group at a time and sanitized regularly. Despite being an outdoor event, staff and vendors will have on masks, and Carroll said they’re encouraging attendees to do the same.

While it isn’t the usual Wickman’s celebratory fall experience, Carroll said it’s the heart behind the event that’s keeping it alive.

“Anything that we can do to give back to the community right now, with everything going on and make it enjoyable for people to get out and be safe about it, then that’s what we want to do. For us, this is just a great time to carry on with everything.”

Carroll said we are confident that the Fall Festival will be back next year.

Harvest Days: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (pony rides will be available noon to 4 p.m. only).

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

New book will include final thoughts from Justice Ginsburg

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Some final thoughts from Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and some previously unreleased materials have been gathered by one of her former clerks and will appear in a book coming out in March.

Local

Missouri reports 4,000+ COVID-19 cases over weekend, including new single-day high Saturday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Missouri continued to report record numbers of coronavirus cases over the weekend and the rate of positive cases remains high across the state.

News

La Nina bringing a warmer winter - Here’s a look at the last time we saw this pattern

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Leah Hill
Just this week, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released its 2020-21 winter outlook.

News

Wickman's Garden Village host its first ever Harvest Days

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

Sports

Cent. Arkansas forces 6 turnovers, beats Missouri State

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
To provide social distancing and comply with city and county ordinances regarding the pandemic, stadium capacity was limited to 6,000 spectators at the 17,500-seat Plaster Stadium.

News

Kansas City-area hospitals overwhelmed, turn away ambulances

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Some KC hospitals were forced to refuse ambulances due to a lack of space.

News

Five fire departments respond to 150 acre fire in Rolla, believed intentionally set

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
One structure was in danger of burning, but firefighters were able to get it out before it damaged any structures.

News

1 killed in 4-car crash along U.S. 65 at in Springfield Saturday night

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The driver then began driving southbound in the northbound lanes, and hit another car that was going the correct direction.

News

Southwest Camden County Fire Protection District unveiling new station to community

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
Southwest Camden County Fire Protection District station now has a new station, marking the fourth station for the district.

Local

Arkansas Supreme Court rules to keep two proposed amendments on ballot

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Arkansas Supreme Court ruled that two proposed amendments will not be removed from the general election ballot next month.