Wickman’s Garden Village hosts Harvest Days

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Wickman’s Garden Village canceled its annual fall festival amid the pandemic after 20 years of bringing Autumn festivities to the Ozarks. However, some traditions are still alive there today, with its new Harvest Days event.

Wickman’s started Harvest Days this year, not only as a fall celebration but a food and fund drive for the Ozarks Food Harvest.

Pam Carroll is the head of events and merchandising at Wickman’s. She said, although many may see Harvest Days as a replacement for the annual Fall Festival, it’s more of a safe way to keeping autumn rituals alive, during COVID-19. Families can still enjoy many of the fall festival elements, including food trucks, local vendors, and crafters.

Safety precautions and preventative measures are at the forefront at Wickman’s. There are hand washing stations set up throughout the event, along with signage to remind people to social distance. Although high-risk activities and sites (face painting, cow train, hayrides, and kids corn pit) were eliminated, eating areas have been limited to one family and group at a time and sanitized regularly. Despite being an outdoor event, staff and vendors will have on masks, and Carroll said they’re encouraging attendees to do the same.

While it isn’t the usual Wickman’s celebratory fall experience, Carroll said it’s the heart behind the event that’s keeping it alive.

“Anything that we can do to give back to the community right now, with everything going on and make it enjoyable for people to get out and be safe about it, then that’s what we want to do. For us, this is just a great time to carry on with everything.”

Carroll said we are confident that the Fall Festival will be back next year.

Harvest Days: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (pony rides will be available noon to 4 p.m. only).

