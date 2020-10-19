Authorities arrest suspect in multiple West Plains burglaries

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities have arrested a man accused in multiple burglaries in West Plains.

The Missouri Highway Patrol arrested Tyler Lee Kenyon. He was taken into custody Saturday for outstanding warrants from Howell and Ozark County

Kenyon, 24, is a West Plains resident and the suspect behind recent burglaries at Wilbanks Tire, Cutting Warehouse, Grumps Grub, and Posey Patch according to the West Plains Police Department.

Police say Kenyon is a repeat offender and was released on parole on January 31, 2020 for burglary.

West Plains investigators interviewed Kenyon regarding the burglaries that occurred at Wilbanks Tire, Cutting Warehouse, Grumps Grub, and Posey Patch. Kenyon remains in Howell County Jail Facility pending charges.

Kenyon is also suspect in ongoing investigations in West Plains.

