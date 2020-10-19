Advertisement

Authorities arrest suspect in multiple West Plains burglaries

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities have arrested a man accused in multiple burglaries in West Plains.

The Missouri Highway Patrol arrested Tyler Lee Kenyon. He was taken into custody Saturday for outstanding warrants from Howell and Ozark County

Kenyon, 24, is a West Plains resident and the suspect behind recent burglaries at Wilbanks Tire, Cutting Warehouse, Grumps Grub, and Posey Patch according to the West Plains Police Department.

Police say Kenyon is a repeat offender and was released on parole on January 31, 2020 for burglary.

West Plains investigators interviewed Kenyon regarding the burglaries that occurred at Wilbanks Tire, Cutting Warehouse, Grumps Grub, and Posey Patch. Kenyon remains in Howell County Jail Facility pending charges.

Kenyon is also suspect in ongoing investigations in West Plains.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Camden County pursuit leads to two arrests

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A pursuit in Camden County leads to the arrest of two people.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A cold, wet Monday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Big warm-up by midweek

National

Kamala Harris back campaigning after pause over team’s positive COVID-19 tests

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kamala Harris has returned to the campaign trail after a brief absence when people connected with her team tested positive for the coronavirus.

Local

Police seek suspect, identify victim in deadly shooting Sunday in Springfield

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Police have identified a man fatally shot at a Springfield home Sunday morning.

Latest News

Local

Greenfield, Mo. community mourns loss of coach who died from COVID-19 complications

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Greenfield School District and Greenfield, Missouri community mourn the loss of a coach who died from COVID-19 related complications.

News

RESCAN NOW: Court TV joins the KY3 family of stations

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Rescan your television for the new Court TV.

Local

Police identify teen killed in weekend crash on U.S. 65 in Springfield

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
One person was killed and another suffered moderate injuries over the weekend after a crash on U.S. Highway 65 near Sunshine Street in Springfield.

News

Leigh’s Lost and Found: Annual cat rescue fundraiser makes changes for Covid 19 safety

Updated: 2 hours ago
Watching Over Whiskers 'Whiskey, Wine and Whiskers' event will be a drive through option this year.

Local

Missouri Department of Conservation seeks public input on black bear hunting proposal

Updated: 3 hours ago
A new proposal could allow people to hunt black bears in Missouri in the near future.

Sports

Chiefs-Bills a showdown of two of NFL’s 4-1 teams

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills play a postponed game Monday afternoon.