Camden County pursuit leads to two arrests

CLIMAX SPRINGS, Mo. (KY3) - A pursuit in Camden County leads to the arrest of two people.

Joshua D. Doyle, 33, the accused driver, faces felony charges for resisting arrest and driving without a valid driver’s license.

On Saturday, deputies from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop Doyle in the Climax Springs area. He took off from deputies, who later used spike strips during the pursuit, according to the sheriff’s office.

After a brief foot chase, the driver and a passenger were taken into custody without further incident.

Doyle remains at the Camden County Correctional Facility on a $50,000 surety bond. The sheriff’s office says more charges are expected.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.