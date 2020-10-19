Early voting begins in Arkansas

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Early voting begins Monday in Arkansas.

Voting doors will open starting at 8 am and close at 6pm Monday through Friday and 10 am-4 pm on Saturdays.

If you are heading out to vote make sure you have some sort of ID.

There is a variety they accept in Arkansas from a driver’s license to a concealed handgun carry license.

In the state of Arkansas if you don’t have a license or any sort of ID you can ask for a provisional ballot.

Arkansas is expecting more people to come out and use early voting this year than we have seen in years past.

The elections director for Arkansas tells me that expect some lines if you don’t get out to the polls early.

“So I think the American people’s attention, Leslie Bellamy, the Arkansas Director of Elections says. "The Civil unrest that happened and of course the pandemic has people-- I think people are more engaged with everything that has been going on. I think we can say that 2020 will probably be one of the largest turnouts for presidential elections ever and I think a lot of it is to do with how difficult the year has been.”

Predictions that there will be historic turnouts seem even more likely after they’ve already seen record numbers of mail-in ballots.

“I would say we will probably do three times more than what they normally do," Bellamy says. "Most clerks have seen a huge increase especially in large counties like Washington and Pulaski. There are 42-thousand. I would be shocked if we don’t hit 100-thousand more than that.”

To save time at the polls, Bellamy recommends taking a look at what your ballot looks like before heading out. For a link to find where yours is, click HERE.

