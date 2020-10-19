Advertisement

Early voting begins in Arkansas

Polls open Monday at 8AM.
Early voting begin in Arkansas
Early voting begin in Arkansas(WCJB)
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Early voting begins Monday in Arkansas.

Voting doors will open starting at 8 am and close at 6pm Monday through Friday and 10 am-4 pm on Saturdays.

If you are heading out to vote make sure you have some sort of ID.

There is a variety they accept in Arkansas from a driver’s license to a concealed handgun carry license.

In the state of Arkansas if you don’t have a license or any sort of ID you can ask for a provisional ballot.

Arkansas is expecting more people to come out and use early voting this year than we have seen in years past.

The elections director for Arkansas tells me that expect some lines if you don’t get out to the polls early.

“So I think the American people’s attention, Leslie Bellamy, the Arkansas Director of Elections says. "The Civil unrest that happened and of course the pandemic has people-- I think people are more engaged with everything that has been going on. I think we can say that 2020 will probably be one of the largest turnouts for presidential elections ever and I think a lot of it is to do with how difficult the year has been.”

Predictions that there will be historic turnouts seem even more likely after they’ve already seen record numbers of mail-in ballots.

“I would say we will probably do three times more than what they normally do," Bellamy says. "Most clerks have seen a huge increase especially in large counties like Washington and Pulaski. There are 42-thousand. I would be shocked if we don’t hit 100-thousand more than that.”

To save time at the polls, Bellamy recommends taking a look at what your ballot looks like before heading out. For a link to find where yours is, click HERE.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A cold, wet Monday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Beck
Big warm-up by midweek

News

A cold and wet Monday

Updated: 1 hour ago
Not everyone will get rain, and the best chance of rain will be in the morning. Temperatures will stay cold through the day with persistent cloud cover.

News

Portion of Cherry St. in Springfield set to close for three months

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lexi Spivak
The closure is expected to last through mid-January 2021.

News

Springfield non-profits, churches plan COVID-19 friendly Thanksgiving dinners

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Abbey Taylor
With the holidays just around the corner, some families are already planning their celebrations to guard against the spread of the coronavirus. Churches and nonprofits that typically offer free holiday meals are making plans too.

Latest News

News

Missouri State celebrates spring, summer graduates after pandemic postponed original ceremonies

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Abbey Taylor
Spring and Summer graduates of Missouri State University's class of 2020 came back to campus today for their graduation ceremony.

Local

Divers search site of Branson Duck Boat Tragedy for belongings to return to families

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
A pair of scuba divers came to Branson on Sunday to search the site where a Ride the Ducks boat capsized on Table Rock Lake during a storm in 2018, sinking and killing 17 people on board.

News

Divers search site of Branson Duck Boat Tragedy for belongings to return to families

Updated: 10 hours ago
Michael Van Schoik reports.

Local

Crews respond to multiple fires this weekend in Phelps County, some believed to be intentionally set

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Fire crews in Phelps County have responded to multiple fires this weekend, some believed to be intentionally set.

Local

Springfield crime scene investigation unit works several hours Sunday on Rogers Avenue

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A crime scene investigation unit spends several hours Sunday on Rogers Avenue in north Springfield.

Local

AMC offering theater rentals for $99, including AMC Springfield 11

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
AMC is now letting customers rent out an entire movie theater for private screenings