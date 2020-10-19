Advertisement

Greenfield, Mo. community mourns loss of coach who died from COVID-19 complications

Kevin McKenzie.
Kevin McKenzie.(Greenfield Wildcats Paw Partners)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GREENFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greenfield School District and Greenfield, Missouri community mourn the loss of a coach who died from COVID-19 related complications.

Kevin McKenzie had served as a coach and bus driver for the Greenfield School District.

The Greenfield Wildcats Paw Partners shared the following message Sunday:

“It is with a very heavy heart that I share the news that Coach McKenzie passed away today from Covid related complications. Kevin had a bigger than life personality. When Kevin was in the building everyone knew it. He cared deeply about his students and players. He enjoyed winning but most of all he enjoyed seeing his students and players as successful and good adults. Kevin had many titles in his life but those that gave him the most joy were husband, Dad and Grandpa.”

