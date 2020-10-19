Advertisement

John Oliver now has a sewage plant named after him

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — Comedian John Oliver made a secret trip to Connecticut last week to help cut the ribbon on a sign naming a sewage treatment plant in his honor.

Danbury’s City Council voted earlier this month to rename the sewage plant “The John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant,” following a tongue-in-cheek battle that began with an expletive-filled rant against the city on HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” in August.

Mayor Mark Boughton responded to the attack by posting a video of himself at the sewage plant saying the city was going to name it after Oliver “because it’s full of crap just like you, John.”

Oliver offered to donate $55,000 to local charities if Danbury actually followed through with the idea.

Oliver shared a video of the ribbon-cutting on his show Sunday. During the ceremony, he wore a homemade protective suit, which appeared to be made from a white plastic trash bag, with rubber gloves and a see-through plastic helmet.

“This place takes the worst that humanity can produce, and transforms it into something that we can live with,” Oliver said. “And now more than ever, there’s something inspirational in that, because at the end of this awful, awful year, what could be more important than evidence that, if we want to, we can come together, overcome our differences and sort our (expletive) out.”

Boughton said Oliver’s promised donations have helped spur local fundraising efforts for area food banks that could end up collecting hundreds of thousands of dollars to feed needy families.

He said the ceremony was kept private as a public health precaution.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

7.5 magnitude quake off Alaska prompts tsunami warning

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The Alaska Earthquake Center said the quake was widely felt in communities along the southern coast, including Sand Point, Chignik, Unalaska and the Kenai Peninsula.

Local

Police seek suspect, identify victim in deadly Springfield shooting

Updated: moments ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Police have identified a man fatally shot at a Springfield home Sunday morning.

News

Police seek suspect in deadly Springfield shooting

Updated: 5 minutes ago
Linda Simmons reports.

National

6 Russian military officers charged in vast hacking campaign

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Six current and former Russian military officers sought to disrupt through computer hacking the French election, the Winter Olympics and U.S. hospitals and businesses, according to a Justice Department indictment unsealed Monday.

News

Nicole Galloway campaigns in Springfield with emphasis on healthcare, pandemic response

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Joey Schneider
Nicole Galloway paid a visit to Springfield to speak with supporters at the Greene County Democrats headquarters Monday morning.

Latest News

News

Nicole Galloway campaigns in Springfield

Updated: 32 minutes ago
KSPR News at 4.

National Politics

Judge puts Wisconsin capacity limit order back into effect

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin last week set new daily records for positive coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations.

News

University of Missouri one of first institutions to participate in a new, international COVID-19 treatment trial

Updated: 35 minutes ago

Local

Springfield Police Department releases crime numbers for first half of 2020

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Joey Schneider
The Springfield Police Department has released crime numbers from the first six months of 2020.

News

University of Missouri one of first institutions to participate in a new, international COVID-19 treatment trial

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Andrew Havranek
The study will follow 500 COVID-19 patients in the United States and 17 other countries.

National

Woman found alive at funeral home dies at Detroit hospital

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A 20-year-old suburban Detroit woman who was declared dead only to be found alive at a funeral home in August has died at Children's Hospital in Detroit.