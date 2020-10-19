Advertisement

Kamala Harris back campaigning after pause over team’s positive COVID-19 tests

Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks at the Carpenters Local Union 1912 in Phoenix, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, to kick off a small business bus tour. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks at the Carpenters Local Union 1912 in Phoenix, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, to kick off a small business bus tour. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)(Carolyn Kaster | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Kamala Harris has returned to the campaign trail after a brief absence when people connected with her team tested positive for the coronavirus.

Harris kicked off her return at a car rally in Orlando on Monday to mark the first day of early voting in Florida, a critical swing state. She’ll later campaign in Jacksonville.

The Democratic ticket is largely forgoing traditional campaign rallies because of the risk of spreading the virus. But Harris was energized as she bounded onto the outdoor stage in Orlando, dancing and shouting greetings to the crowd as they honked their horns in support.

She largely stuck to the campaign message of outlining President Donald Trump’s failures in tackling the pandemic and urging people to cast their ballots early.

She told the crowd: “You will be the first to put our country back on the right track.”

Harris halted travel Thursday after her communications director and a member of the flight crew for her travel tested positive for the virus. The campaign said Harris did not need to quarantine under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, but she paused travel for four days.

She has repeatedly tested negative for the virus.

