Karen Best, former mayor of Branson, plans to run again in April 2021 election

Karen Best, the former mayor of Branson, announced Monday that she plans to run for mayor of Branson next April.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Karen Best, the former mayor of Branson, wants her old position back.

Best announced Monday that she plans to run for mayor of Branson next April.

“We need a strong voice with the ability to listen to the voices of the people, analyze their concerns, build consensus and communicate the needs Branson to local, state and national level to make sure our community stays open and thrives safely during and after the pandemic. I feel our citizens concerns, expressed privately or in a public forum, need to be heard and respected as we move forward together in 2021 the make Branson a better place to live, work and play,” says Best, according to a news release.

Best was elected mayor of Branson in 2015. She served until April 2019, when current mayor Edd Akers beat her in the election.

Currently, Best is serving as chair of the Missouri Complete Count Committee for Census 2020 after being appointed by Governor Mike Parson.

Akers’ current term as mayor lasts through April 2021. We have reached out to his office to confirm whether he will be running for re-election, but have not yet heard back.

