Leigh’s Lost and Found: Annual cat rescue fundraiser makes changes for Covid 19 safety

Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, a popular annual fundraiser for the cat rescue, Watching over Whiskers, is making changes because of the pandemic.

That auction event is called Whiskey, Wine and Whiskers, but this year, WOW is adding Wheels to the title, to make it pandemic friendly.

“So we pivoted and said, we’ll set it up as a drivethrough event. People can buy tickets and we have menu choices.”

WOW’s founder Marci Bowling has set up the auction portion in a space in the Southern Hills shopping center off east Sunshine.

There are many donated art pieces, wine glasses, jewelry, dog beds and more. People who buy tickets will drive up this Thursday night starting at 5:30 to get their catered meal and a gift bag with whiskey and wine samples.

In the meantime, you can check out the auction items online and make your bid on the Watching over Whiskers facebook page. They’re also going hold open houses with social distancing in place, so you can see the options in person.

"So this auction started on Saturday online and runs through November 1st at noon. We’re going to have about four days where we’ll be open for two to three hours at a time.

You can buy tickets for the drive through portion through the end of Monday. All of the money raised will go to Watching over Whisker’s foster based cat rescue efforts.

For more information, check out WOW’s facebook page at the link below.

Watching Over Whiskers facebook

