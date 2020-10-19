Missouri Department of Conservation seeks public input on black bear hunting proposal

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Edited News Release) - A new proposal could allow people to hunt black bears in Missouri in the near future.

In September, the Missouri Conservation Commission approved a proposed hunting framework by the Missouri Department of Conservation for a potential future black bear season in Missouri. The commission is now asking for final public input from Oct. 16 through Nov. 14.

If the season framework is ultimately approved by the Commission and a permit and harvest quota is established, the earliest a season could occur is fall 2021 and would be limited to Missouri residents.

According to MDC, over the last 50 years bear numbers in the Missouri Ozarks have increased significantly. Today, Missouri is home to between 540-840 black bears.

Missouri bear numbers are currently increasing each year by approximately 9%, bear range in the state is expanding, and Missouri’s bear population is expected to double in less than 10 years. Additionally, Missouri’s bear population is connected to a larger bear population in the surrounding states of Arkansas and Oklahoma.

“With Missouri’s growing black bear population, a limited and highly regulated black bear hunting season will be an essential part of population management in the future as Missouri’s bear numbers continue to grow,” said MDC Furbearer Biologist Laura Conlee. “The timing and length of the season, restrictive methods, and permit allocation coupled with a harvest quota will initially be limited to ensure a sustainable harvest of our growing bear population.”

Most of Missouri’s estimated 540-840 black bears are found south of the Missouri River, and primarily south of Interstate 44. With this in mind, MDC proposes to establish three Bear Management Zones in southern Missouri.

The black bear is one of the largest and heaviest wild mammals in Missouri with some reaching up to 500 pounds. Black bears were historically abundant throughout the forested areas of Missouri prior to European settlement but were nearly eliminated by unregulated killing in the late 1800s, as well as from habitat loss when Ozark forests were logged. However, a small number of Missouri black bears survived and reintroduction efforts in Arkansas helped to increase bear numbers in southern Missouri.

MDC proposed the limited and highly regulated hunting season framework for black bears following several years of public comment opportunities related to black bear management, including black bear informational open houses in 2019, and a public input process this spring to inform development of the proposed hunting season framework.

MDC is asking for final public comments. To leave a public comment CLICK HERE.

Comments received before Nov. 14 will then be summarized and presented for final consideration at the Commission’s December meeting. If approved, the new regulations would become effective Feb. 28, 2021.

CLICK HERE to learn more about black bears in Missouri and MDC management efforts.

