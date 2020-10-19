Advertisement

Missouri State celebrates spring, summer graduates after pandemic postponed original ceremonies

By Abbey Taylor
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - After a few months of waiting, Missouri State University was able to celebrate the spring and summer graduates.

The original graduation date was pushed back because of the pandemic, but graduates are happy to be back on campus.

“I came back from Chicago. I flew all the way here this weekend to see my friends and be with my family and finally walk across the stage," said graduate Courtney Monier.

MSU had more than 3,000 students graduate, but only 500 students were allowed at each of the two ceremonies. If they didn’t walk Sunday, they have the chance to later this fall.

“Having three ceremonies this year instead of two to help accommodate anyone who needs it is outstanding," said graduate Zane Hartgraves.

Graduates were all wearing masks and socially distancing. They didn’t shake any hands when receiving their diploma. Those receiving a masters or a doctorate degree were hooded before the ceremonies. Family and friends in the stands were also socially distanced and required to wear a mask.

“Everybody knows the situation going on. Things change and you have to be flexible and you have to keep going," said Hartgraves.

Zane Hartgraves received his doctorate in Nurse Anesthesia Practice and is ready to take his next chapter.

“It was nice to come back with a degree in nursing. It was icing on the cake to come back and walk across the stage. To do it for myself and family," said Hartgraves.

There wasn’t a guest speaker, but MSU’s own gave a message.

“Now go change the world. Onward and upward. Congratulations and go get them and go bears,” said Vice President for University Advancement Brent Dunn.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Divers search site of Branson Duck Boat Tragedy for belongings to return to families

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
A pair of scuba divers came to Branson on Sunday to search the site where a Ride the Ducks boat capsized on Table Rock Lake during a storm in 2018, sinking and killing 17 people on board.

News

Divers search site of Branson Duck Boat Tragedy for belongings to return to families

Updated: 1 hour ago
Michael Van Schoik reports.

Local

Crews respond to multiple fires this weekend in Phelps County, some believed to be intentionally set

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Fire crews in Phelps County have responded to multiple fires this weekend, some believed to be intentionally set.

Local

Springfield crime scene investigation unit works several hours Sunday on Rogers Avenue

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A crime scene investigation unit spends several hours Sunday on Rogers Avenue in north Springfield.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More Rain Tonight and Early Monday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Leah Hill
Heavier rain possible Sunday night

Local

AMC offering theater rentals for $99, including AMC Springfield 11

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
AMC is now letting customers rent out an entire movie theater for private screenings

National

Trump, Biden visit battleground states ahead of election

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden went on offense Sunday, with each campaigning in states they are trying to flip during the Nov. 3 election that is just over two weeks away.

Sports

Logano wins at Kansas to clinch spot in Cup Series finale

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Joey Logano used every bit of the track to hold off Kevin Harvick over a long, finishing green-flag run to win the NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway on Sunday and earn a spot in the championship round at Phoenix.

Local

Springfield Public Schools Board to interview three superintendent search firms Monday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Board of Education for Springfield Public Schools will meet Monday to interview three search firms to fill the role of superintendent.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds nearly 1,800 cases; Arkansas up 600+ cases

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.