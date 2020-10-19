Missouri State celebrates spring, summer graduates after pandemic postponed original ceremonies

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - After a few months of waiting, Missouri State University was able to celebrate the spring and summer graduates.

The original graduation date was pushed back because of the pandemic, but graduates are happy to be back on campus.

“I came back from Chicago. I flew all the way here this weekend to see my friends and be with my family and finally walk across the stage," said graduate Courtney Monier.

MSU had more than 3,000 students graduate, but only 500 students were allowed at each of the two ceremonies. If they didn’t walk Sunday, they have the chance to later this fall.

“Having three ceremonies this year instead of two to help accommodate anyone who needs it is outstanding," said graduate Zane Hartgraves.

Graduates were all wearing masks and socially distancing. They didn’t shake any hands when receiving their diploma. Those receiving a masters or a doctorate degree were hooded before the ceremonies. Family and friends in the stands were also socially distanced and required to wear a mask.

“Everybody knows the situation going on. Things change and you have to be flexible and you have to keep going," said Hartgraves.

Zane Hartgraves received his doctorate in Nurse Anesthesia Practice and is ready to take his next chapter.

“It was nice to come back with a degree in nursing. It was icing on the cake to come back and walk across the stage. To do it for myself and family," said Hartgraves.

There wasn’t a guest speaker, but MSU’s own gave a message.

“Now go change the world. Onward and upward. Congratulations and go get them and go bears,” said Vice President for University Advancement Brent Dunn.

