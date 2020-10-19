Nicole Galloway campaigns in Springfield with emphasis on healthcare, pandemic response

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Nicole Galloway paid a visit to Springfield to speak with supporters at the Greene County Democrats headquarters Monday morning.

The democratic candidate for governor focused most of her remarks on healthcare and on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Galloway favors a statewide mask mandate, the formation of an emergency medical task force and partnerships with surrounding states to purchase coronavirus testing supplies. But she made clear that she doesn’t support another shutdown.

“Fighting this virus shouldn’t mean taking away people’s livelihoods, shutting down businesses and closing schools," said Galloway. “We can get back to a more normal state, but we have to have mitigation efforts statewide to get that done.”

This week, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will be touring businesses across the state that have implemented job retention during the pandemic, including a stop Tuesday in St. Louis where he will attend a ribbing cutting event for a new PPE manufacturing facility.

