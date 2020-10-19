Advertisement

No crowds, rides at Arkansas State Fair due to COVID-19

(AP Photo/Danny Johnston)
(AP Photo/Danny Johnston)(Danny Johnston | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A scaled-back version of the Arkansas State Fair, without crowds, rides and concerts, was held this weekend as the event’s size was greatly reduced due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In July, organizers had announced that a large-scale fair would be canceled due to the pandemic. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that mainly junior livestock competitions were scheduled to run until next weekend during this year’s fair.

On Saturday afternoon, children who participated in a junior livestock showing of wether dam goats led their animals around a barn as family members and friends watched. A masked judge evaluated the goats.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID delay: New coronavirus relief may slip past election

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
Republicans are reconvening the Senate this week to vote on a virus proposal, but it’s a bill that failed once before, and that Trump himself now derides as too puny.

Coronavirus

China’s economy accelerates as virus recovery gains strength

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
China’s shaky economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is gaining strength as consumers return to shopping malls and auto dealerships while the United States and Europe endure painful contractions.

National

COVID: Only 2 states showing at least 10% drop in new cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
The United States is averaging at least 55,000 new, known coronavirus cases per day. That's more than a 60% hike since mid-September.

Coronavirus

Confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide passes 40 million; new strategies target hot spots

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities are trying to avoid a dreaded resurgence of illness and deaths, this time with economies weakened from earlier lockdowns and populations chafing at the idea of renewed restrictions.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Millions more virus rapid tests, but are results reported?

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
After struggling to ramp up coronavirus testing, the U.S. can now screen several million people daily, thanks to a growing supply of rapid tests. But the boom comes with a new challenge: keeping track of the results.

National

Critical week ahead for stimulus bill

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
Two votes scheduled this week on the stimulus bill, but Democrats and Republicans are still far from a deal

National

COVID cases surging across the country

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
Surge in COVID-19 cases across the country point to a new wave this fall.

Coronavirus

Hard hit by virus, airlines push for tests over quarantines

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 7:31 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
International air traffic is down 92% this year as travelers worry about catching COVID-19 and government travel bans and quarantine rules make planning difficult.

Coronavirus

US reaches 8 million COVID-19 cases as infections surge

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 11:00 PM CDT
|
The U.S. reported the most COVID-19 cases in a day since July.

Coronavirus

Arkansas cities, counties may now apply for coronavirus aid

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 6:37 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Cities, towns and counties in Arkansas may now apply for federal coronavirus relief funding, the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration announced Saturday.