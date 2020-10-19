Advertisement

On Your Side: Scam targets Missouri nurses

By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Nurses might lose thousands of dollars and they’re told they cannot show up to work.

It’s hard to imagine. It’s the latest scam.

“It makes me angry,” said Lori Scheidt, Executive Director of Missouri State Board of Nursing.

Crooks use caller ID spoofing. That caller ID displays the Board of Nursing number. Swindlers will call a few times. The crook will confirm the nurse’s Missouri license number. By the way, that’s public information. Here’s what the scammer tells the nurse.

“He had told her that someone had written prescriptions in her name in Texas. There was an investigation against her license and her ability to practice would be impacted and in order to keep practicing she had to pay this bond to them to keep her license active during the investigation,” said Scheidt.

The crook wanted $13,700 before she returned to work. That’s just not how the board works.

“We don’t have fine authority. The board can’t say to you ‘pay us money and we’ll keep your license active’. Every nurse is entitled to due process," she said.

There’s a letter version of the scam. It looks official because crooks copied the state’s logo. They found the correct nurse license number and use the real board contact info. But the substance of the letter is a lie.

Nurses can enroll in an legit email notification system about their license.

Nurse e-notify

Remember, if you’re asked to pay for something in gift cards it’s usually a scam.

This scam is a good reminder for anyone who has a professional license to be on the look out.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Greenfield, Mo. community mourns loss of coach who died from COVID-19 complications

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Robert Hahn reports.

National

Trump goes after Fauci, tries to buck up his campaign team

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By JILL COLVIN, WILL WEISSERT and ZEKE MILLER
One week since returning to the campaign trail, where his handling of the pandemic is a central issue to voters, Trump blasted his government’s own scientists for their criticism of his performance.

Local

Police identify teen killed in weekend crash on U.S. 65 in Springfield

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
One person was killed and another suffered moderate injuries over the weekend after a crash on U.S. Highway 65 near Sunshine Street in Springfield.

News

Community remembers Springfield teen killed in crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
Michael Van Schoik reports.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Slow Warm Up Begins Tuesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Big warm-up by midweek

Local

Death penalty reinstated in 1996 double killing in Missouri

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A man convicted of killing an eastern Missouri couple in 1996 will once again face the death penalty.

Local

Police seek suspect, identify victim in deadly Springfield shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Police have identified a man fatally shot at a Springfield home Sunday morning.

News

Police seek suspect in deadly Springfield shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
Linda Simmons reports.

News

Nicole Galloway campaigns in Springfield with emphasis on healthcare, pandemic response

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joey Schneider
Nicole Galloway paid a visit to Springfield to speak with supporters at the Greene County Democrats headquarters Monday morning.

News

Nicole Galloway campaigns in Springfield

Updated: 2 hours ago
KSPR News at 4.