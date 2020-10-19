Portion of Cherry St. in Springfield set to close for three months
There will be a marked detour for drivers.
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - City Utilities will close the eastbound driving lane and center turn lane of Cherry Street between Kimbrough Avenue and John Q. Hammons Parkway starting 8 a.m., Monday, October 19.
Crews will work on renewing gas and water utilities.
The closure is expected to last through mid-January 2021.
Eastbound traffic is advised to follow the marked detour via Kimbrough, Elm and John Q. Hammons Parkway. Westbound lanes of Cherry Street will remain open throughout construction.
