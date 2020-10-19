Advertisement

Portion of Cherry St. in Springfield set to close for three months

There will be a marked detour for drivers.
Road Closed
Road Closed(WDTV)
By Lexi Spivak
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - City Utilities will close the eastbound driving lane and center turn lane of Cherry Street between Kimbrough Avenue and John Q. Hammons Parkway starting 8 a.m., Monday, October 19.

Crews will work on renewing gas and water utilities.

The closure is expected to last through mid-January 2021.

Eastbound traffic is advised to follow the marked detour via Kimbrough, Elm and John Q. Hammons Parkway.  Westbound lanes of Cherry Street will remain open throughout construction.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Springfield non-profits, churches plan COVID-19 friendly Thanksgiving dinners

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Abbey Taylor
With the holidays just around the corner, some families are already planning their celebrations to guard against the spread of the coronavirus. Churches and nonprofits that typically offer free holiday meals are making plans too.

News

Missouri State celebrates spring, summer graduates after pandemic postponed original ceremonies

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Abbey Taylor
Spring and Summer graduates of Missouri State University's class of 2020 came back to campus today for their graduation ceremony.

Local

Divers search site of Branson Duck Boat Tragedy for belongings to return to families

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
A pair of scuba divers came to Branson on Sunday to search the site where a Ride the Ducks boat capsized on Table Rock Lake during a storm in 2018, sinking and killing 17 people on board.

News

Divers search site of Branson Duck Boat Tragedy for belongings to return to families

Updated: 9 hours ago
Michael Van Schoik reports.

Latest News

Local

Crews respond to multiple fires this weekend in Phelps County, some believed to be intentionally set

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Fire crews in Phelps County have responded to multiple fires this weekend, some believed to be intentionally set.

Local

Springfield crime scene investigation unit works several hours Sunday on Rogers Avenue

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A crime scene investigation unit spends several hours Sunday on Rogers Avenue in north Springfield.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More Rain Tonight and Early Monday

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Leah Hill
Heavier rain possible Sunday night

Local

AMC offering theater rentals for $99, including AMC Springfield 11

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
AMC is now letting customers rent out an entire movie theater for private screenings

National

Trump, Biden visit battleground states ahead of election

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden went on offense Sunday, with each campaigning in states they are trying to flip during the Nov. 3 election that is just over two weeks away.

Sports

Logano wins at Kansas to clinch spot in Cup Series finale

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Joey Logano used every bit of the track to hold off Kevin Harvick over a long, finishing green-flag run to win the NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway on Sunday and earn a spot in the championship round at Phoenix.