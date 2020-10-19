RESCAN NOW: Court TV joins the KY3 family of stations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

One of the most iconic brands in television history is now part of the KY3 family of stations.

Rescan your television for the new Court TV. You will find it on the over-the-air channel 34.2.

The network is devoted to live, gavel-to-gavel coverage, in-depth legal reporting and expert analysis of the nation’s most important and compelling trials. For more than 20 years, Court TV brought high-profile courtroom dramas, including the trials of O.J. Simpson, the Menendez brothers and Casey Anthony, into American living rooms.

