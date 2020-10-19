Advertisement

RESCAN NOW: Court TV joins the KY3 family of stations

Court TV logo
Court TV logo(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

One of the most iconic brands in television history is now part of the KY3 family of stations.

Rescan your television for the new Court TV. You will find it on the over-the-air channel 34.2.

The network is devoted to live, gavel-to-gavel coverage, in-depth legal reporting and expert analysis of the nation’s most important and compelling trials. For more than 20 years, Court TV brought high-profile courtroom dramas, including the trials of O.J. Simpson, the Menendez brothers and Casey Anthony, into American living rooms.

