Advertisement

Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. announces three new COVID-19 deaths, 47 reported in October

Springfield-Greene County Health Department logo
Springfield-Greene County Health Department logo(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports three new COVID-19 deaths in the county Monday.

Health leaders announced deaths of the following Greene County residents:

  • A man in his 50s who had no underlying health conditions
  • A woman in her 40s
  • A man in his 70s

One of these three cases was associated with long-term health care, according to the health department.

“These latest deaths are a somber reminder of the dangerous nature of COVID-19. Lives quite literally depend on us wearing our masks, washing our hands and watching our distance,” stated Director of Health Clay Goddard.

Forty-seven people in the county have died from COVID-19 in October. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has reported 124 deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

For more information on the preventative measures to help slow the spread of COVID-19, click here.

Who is at risk

Like so many of us, two of these individuals had an underlying health condition that put them at increased risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19.

Having an underlying health condition should not be interpreted as an individual being sick, feeble or infirm.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified two groups at higher risk for severe health outcomes from COVID-19: older adults and people with underlying health conditions.

Underlying health conditions can impact anyone at any age and include common diagnoses that many Greene County residents live with. For instance:

  • 16% of Greene County residents are 65 or older,
  • 33% are considered obese and
  • 11% have asthma

Other health conditions identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as include, but are not limited to:

  • Cancer
  • Chronic kidney disease
  • Lung disease
  • Obesity
  • Serious heart conditions
  • Diabetes
  • Pregnancy

A full list of conditions can be viewed on the CDC’s website.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Global COVID cases top 40 million

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
Global coronavirus cases top 40 million.

National

What you need to know about herd immunity

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Up to this point, more than 200,000 people have died in the United States and not even 10% of the population has been infected.

Coronavirus

What is herd immunity?

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
A lot of talk has surrounded the concept of herd immunity when it comes to the coronavirus. Countries like Sweden have taken that approach, but many experts say the strategy is simply too dangerous.

Local

Greenfield, Mo. community mourns loss of coach who died from COVID-19 complications

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Greenfield School District and Greenfield, Missouri community mourn the loss of a coach who died from COVID-19 related complications.

Latest News

Coronavirus

CVS Health to hire 15,000 workers ahead of flu season

Updated: 4 hours ago
The company needs help administering COVID-19 tests and flu shots.

Coronavirus

Confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide passes 40 million; new strategies target hot spots

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities are trying to avoid a dreaded resurgence of illness and deaths, this time with economies weakened from earlier lockdowns and populations chafing at the idea of renewed restrictions.

Coronavirus

COVID delay: New coronavirus relief may slip past election

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
Republicans are reconvening the Senate this week to vote on a virus proposal, but it’s a bill that failed once before, and that Trump himself now derides as too puny.

Coronavirus

No crowds, rides at Arkansas State Fair due to COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A scaled-back version of the Arkansas State Fair, without crowds, rides and concerts, was held this weekend as the event’s size was greatly reduced due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus

China’s economy accelerates as virus recovery gains strength

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
China’s shaky economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is gaining strength as consumers return to shopping malls and auto dealerships while the United States and Europe endure painful contractions.

National

COVID: Only 2 states showing at least 10% drop in new cases

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
The United States is averaging at least 55,000 new, known coronavirus cases per day. That's more than a 60% hike since mid-September.