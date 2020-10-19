Springfield non-profits, churches plan COVID-19 friendly Thanksgiving dinners

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

With the holidays just around the corner, some families are already planning their celebrations to guard against the spread of the coronavirus. Churches and nonprofits that typically offer free holiday meals are making plans too.

The Salvation Army has been hosting a Thanksgiving dinner for decades and said it’s not letting the coronavirus stop that tradition. It’ll just have to be done with some changes.

“There was a question. Are we going to go ahead? We have to. We have to,” said Major Jon Augenstein with The Salvation Army.

Major Jon Augenstein said canceling the tradition of a free Thanksgiving meal because of the pandemic is not an option

So organizers are adapting.

“We will social distance and spread apart. Family groups can sit together but otherwise people will be distanced. If they’re not eating they will have to wear masks. We will also have a longer time span when we will serve people," said Augenstein.

He said in years past there’s been a few hundred people but this year more are expected.

“Everything we do this year is an open question. Will it be large, small or the same? We’re prepared as it to be as large and larger," said Augenstein.

Augenstein said volunteers are already stepping up to help.

“They want to give back. They want to help others. I don’t think COVID is going to change that,” said Augenstein.

He said Thanksgiving is a time for hope and it would be a shame to take it away from those who spend the holiday with the Salvation Army.

“That’s a time people want to be around people. Thank God for his blessings. We don’t think COVID-19 should steal that for people who have no other options,” said Augenstein.

