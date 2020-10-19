Springfield Police Department releases crime numbers for first half of 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department has released crime numbers from the first six months of 2020.

Here’s a breakdown of crimes within the city of Springfield. CLICK HERE for the full report.

Springfield Police Crime Numbers (Springfield Police Department)

The Springfield Police Department is now recording crime reports through a system administered by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), called the National Incident Based Reporting System (NIBRS). The police department made the move to NIBRS in January 2020, which allows for a more comprehensive look at crime by the numbers.

This change breaks down crimes more specifically and is also intended to assist officers with focusing crime prevention efforts.

“This new system allows for greater transparency; getting a more accurate and complete picture of crime in our community,” said Police Chief Paul Williams. “By taking a deeper dive into the numbers, we can better analyze crime trends and collaborate with our community to find solutions.”

NIBRS tracks 52 types of crimes in three categories: Crimes Against Persons, Crimes Against Property and Crimes Against Society.

Previously, the Springfield Police Department’s crime report only tracked Crimes Against Persons and Crimes Against Property.

“We hope the community will find this new tracking system informative and useful,” said Chief Williams. He also explains, “This more in-depth focus might, at a glance, look like Springfield is experiencing an influx of crime. However, that is not the case. NIBRS is simply providing a more accurate depiction of the crime that was already occurring, but not being recorded.”

According to latest crime report, some crimes against persons are on pace to pass reported numbers from the last two years, while crimes against property are on pace to stay down in most categories.

CRIMES AGAINST PERSONS

Reported murders are on pace for 2018, slightly above for 2019

Reported sexual crimes, including rape, are below pace for 2018 and 2019

Reported robberies are above pace for 2018 and 2019

Aggravated assaults are above pace for 2018, but below pace for 2019

CRIMES AGAINST PROPERTY

Reported burglaries below pace for 2018 and 2019

Reported thefts and larceny below pace for 2018 and 2019

Reported stolen vehicle below pace for 2018 and 2019

To learn more about crime prevention efforts in Springfield, call 417-874-2113 or CLICK HERE.

