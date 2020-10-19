TASTE OF THE OZARKS: Winter Vegetable Salad
This mix of beets and greens has cancer-fighting benefits.
Winter Vegetable Salad
Recipe courtesy: Cassie Dimmick of Achieving Your Best
Prep: 45 minutes
Makes 8 servings
Ingredients:
1/2 cup olive oil
3 Tablespoons white balsamic vinegar
1 Tablespoon Dijon mustard
1 whole garlic clove
1 sprig fresh rosemary
1 head radicchio
1 fennel bulb
8 cups romaine & red leaf lettuce
1 turnip
4 radishes
Instructions:
For salad: Tear radicchio, leaf lettuce and romaine into pieces. Slice fennel, beets, turnips and radishes into thin slices. Put all ingredients into a large bowl. Vegetables can be chopped a day in advance.
For dressing: In a mason jar, combine olive oil, vinegar, Dijon mustard, garlic {diced or crushed}, salt and pepper to taste, and chopped rosemary. Shake until well combined. Pour over salad and toss.
Serve immediately and enjoy! Cassie also suggests topping the salad with pomegranate seeds and freshly shaved Parmesan cheese.
Nutrition Information Per Serving:
Calories: 162kcal
Carbs: 8.8g
Protein: 1.85g
Total Fat: 14g
Saturated Fat: 1.97g
Sodium: 70mg
Fiber: 3.11g
Added Sugar: 0.02g
Fruits: 0 servings
Vegetables: 1.49 servings
