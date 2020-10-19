Advertisement

TASTE OF THE OZARKS: Winter Vegetable Salad

This mix of beets and greens has cancer-fighting benefits.
By Maria Neider
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Winter Vegetable Salad
Winter Vegetable Salad(KY3)

Winter Vegetable Salad

Recipe courtesy: Cassie Dimmick of Achieving Your Best

Prep: 45 minutes

Makes 8 servings

Ingredients:

1/2 cup olive oil

3 Tablespoons white balsamic vinegar

1 Tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 whole garlic clove

1 sprig fresh rosemary

1 head radicchio

1 fennel bulb

8 cups romaine & red leaf lettuce

1 turnip

4 radishes

Instructions:

For salad: Tear radicchio, leaf lettuce and romaine into pieces. Slice fennel, beets, turnips and radishes into thin slices. Put all ingredients into a large bowl. Vegetables can be chopped a day in advance.

For dressing: In a mason jar, combine olive oil, vinegar, Dijon mustard, garlic {diced or crushed}, salt and pepper to taste, and chopped rosemary. Shake until well combined. Pour over salad and toss.

Serve immediately and enjoy! Cassie also suggests topping the salad with pomegranate seeds and freshly shaved Parmesan cheese.

Nutrition Information Per Serving:

Calories: 162kcal

Carbs: 8.8g

Protein: 1.85g

Total Fat: 14g

Saturated Fat: 1.97g

Sodium: 70mg

Fiber: 3.11g

Added Sugar: 0.02g

Fruits: 0 servings

Vegetables: 1.49 servings

