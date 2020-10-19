Thirteen horses die after tractor-trailer rolls over on I-44 in Franklin County, Mo.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Thirteen horses were killed or euthanized after a tractor-trailer rolled over Sunday night on Interstate 44 in Franklin County, Missouri.

A semi carrying 29 horses tipped over and made contact with a median, according a Facebook post from the Missouri Emergency Response Service (MERS) – Large Animal Rescue.

“Nine MERS members worked determinedly in the rain, poop and mud in a confined area with 1000lb+ animals that were confused, injured and scared,” said the Missouri Emergency Response Service (MERS).

Emergency crews responded to the incident shortly after 8 p.m. First responders closed the westbound lanes from the Union exit to the Washington exit for several hours while veterinarians and animal rescue teams worked to handle the animals.

“Each horse had to have a halter put on and was either lead out of the trailer or pulled out of the trailer with our straps using a backwards or forward assist,” said MERS.

No first responders or personnel assisting with the crash were hurt. The driver was not seriously hurt.

