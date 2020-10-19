Advertisement

Toobin suspended by the New Yorker, steps away from CNN

In this April 4, 2016 file photo, author and CNN commentator Jeffrey Toobin arrives at the "American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson" For Your Consideration event in Los Angeles. Toobin’s next book will be a probe into Donald Trump’s election. Doubleday announced Tuesday that the book was currently untitled and no release date has been set.
In this April 4, 2016 file photo, author and CNN commentator Jeffrey Toobin arrives at the "American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson" For Your Consideration event in Los Angeles. Toobin’s next book will be a probe into Donald Trump’s election. Doubleday announced Tuesday that the book was currently untitled and no release date has been set.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Author-commentator Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended by the New Yorker and is stepping away from his job as CNN’s senior legal analyst pending what the cable network is calling a “personal matter.”

Vice reported earlier Monday that Toobin had exposed himself during a Zoom meeting with staffers of the New Yorker and WNYC radio. In a statement Monday afternoon, the New Yorker said Toobin had been “suspended while we investigate the matter.” It declined further comment. A CNN spokesperson said in a statement that “Jeff Toobin has asked for some time off while he deals with a personal issue, which we have granted.”

The 60-year-old Toobin has been a New Yorker writer for more than 20 years and joined CNN in 2002. He is the author of several books, most recently “True Crimes and Misdemeanors: The Investigation of Donald Trump,” published in August. His other works include “The Run of His Life: The People v. O. J. Simpson” and “The Nine: Inside the Secret World of the Supreme Court.”

_____

AP Media Writer David Bauder contributed to this report.

___

The headline of this story has been corrected to show that the New Yorker suspended Jeffrey Toobin and he is stepping away from his CNN role for a “personal matter.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

7.5 magnitude quake off Alaska prompts tsunami warning

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The Alaska Earthquake Center said the quake was widely felt in communities along the southern coast, including Sand Point, Chignik, Unalaska and the Kenai Peninsula.

Local

Police seek suspect, identify victim in deadly Springfield shooting

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Police have identified a man fatally shot at a Springfield home Sunday morning.

News

Police seek suspect in deadly Springfield shooting

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Linda Simmons reports.

National

6 Russian military officers charged in vast hacking campaign

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Six current and former Russian military officers sought to disrupt through computer hacking the French election, the Winter Olympics and U.S. hospitals and businesses, according to a Justice Department indictment unsealed Monday.

News

Nicole Galloway campaigns in Springfield with emphasis on healthcare, pandemic response

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Joey Schneider
Nicole Galloway paid a visit to Springfield to speak with supporters at the Greene County Democrats headquarters Monday morning.

Latest News

News

Nicole Galloway campaigns in Springfield

Updated: 32 minutes ago
KSPR News at 4.

National Politics

Judge puts Wisconsin capacity limit order back into effect

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin last week set new daily records for positive coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations.

News

University of Missouri one of first institutions to participate in a new, international COVID-19 treatment trial

Updated: 35 minutes ago

Local

Springfield Police Department releases crime numbers for first half of 2020

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Joey Schneider
The Springfield Police Department has released crime numbers from the first six months of 2020.

News

University of Missouri one of first institutions to participate in a new, international COVID-19 treatment trial

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Andrew Havranek
The study will follow 500 COVID-19 patients in the United States and 17 other countries.

National

Woman found alive at funeral home dies at Detroit hospital

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A 20-year-old suburban Detroit woman who was declared dead only to be found alive at a funeral home in August has died at Children's Hospital in Detroit.